On Nov. 12, the Sutter Buttes Canine Rescue Thrift Shop will be closing its doors for good after nearly 15 years of service. For Theresa Spradley, the stop’s manager, this comes as no easy decision.
“It’s been one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” said Spradley. “But we’ve had a good run and we can walk away with our heads held high knowing that we’ve made a difference in the community.”
The thrift shop opened in 2008 to help generate support for the Sutter Buttes Canine Rescue, an organization dedicated toward caring for homeless and abandoned pets. Yvonne Moore founded the nonprofit group in 1999 with the goal of finding permanent, responsible homes for pets and reducing the overpopulation of canines in the area.
Spradley first met Moore while volunteering at an adoption site outside of Raley’s in Yuba City.
“I still remember the first dog I got adopted,” said Spradley. “His name was Ernie, a shepherd mix with one floppy ear. I told him, ‘you’re going to get adopted today buddy cuz it’s my first day,’ and he did.”
From that time forward, Spradley knew she wanted to keep helping animals whenever possible.
In 2008, the rescue opened up a kennel facility in Gridley knowing that it would soon need to create additional streams of revenue. The thrift shop idea was pitched, and with a background in store management, Spradley quickly graduated from volunteer to employee.
“There’s not been one day in 15 years that I couldn’t wait to open this place up,” said Spradley. “This has been my passion and I can’t imagine anything else fulfilling me the way that this has.”
The thrift shop, or “animal store” as some call it, has harbored more than a collection of donations and bargains under its roof. It has served as an adoption site, resource center, and a place where those who struggled financially could gain employable experience and skill sets. Items that didn’t get purchased at the store would be distributed to other charitable organizations and those in need. From clothing fire victims to furnishing new homes for the unhoused and helping seniors get back to work, the Sutte Butte Canine Rescue Thrift Store has been an all-around community partner since its inception.
“I’m gonna miss this place terribly,” said Aubrey Young, one of the original thrift shop volunteers. “We’re a close group here, like family.”
With over a decade’s worth of memories, the decision to close shop was an understandably emotional one. The reasons boiled down to rising utilities and overhead costs paired with a decline in volunteers.
“Most of our volunteers have been seniors,” explained Spradley. “After the pandemic, many of them just didn’t feel safe coming back and a lot of the programs we had coming through here never started back up.”
While the thrift shop may be closing, the rescue center itself will remain open.
“We’ve relied solely on the community, and our volunteers and supporters have been incredible,” said Spradley. “But now that the thrift shop is closing, we will need more help at the kennels for us to keep going.”
Those interested in becoming a volunteer can fill out an application online at sbk9rescue.com. Ongoing volunteer opportunities include dog walking, bathing, and adoption site “dog holders.” Adoptions are also still available.
The Sutter Buttes Canine Rescue is located at 585 Meyers Ave in Gridley. The group is currently seeking beds, blankets, and durable toys to comfort their dogs through the winter season. Monetary donations can be made online or by mail. For more information call 530-695-3814, or email sbk9rescue@earthlink.net.
The Sutter Butter Canine Thrift Shop is located at 855 Gray Ave. in Yuba City and will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until Nov. 12.