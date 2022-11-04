ThriftShopUSE.jpg

Theresa Spradley, right, assists customers on Thursday at the Sutter Buttes Canine Rescue Thrift Shop in Yuba City. The shop will soon be closing and is seeking volunteers to help with its adoption and care services in Gridley.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

On Nov. 12, the Sutter Buttes Canine Rescue Thrift Shop will be closing its doors for good after nearly 15 years of service. For Theresa Spradley, the stop’s manager, this comes as no easy decision. 

“It’s been one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” said Spradley. “But we’ve had a good run and we can walk away with our heads held high knowing that we’ve made a difference in the community.”

