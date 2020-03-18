Yuba City Public Works Director Diana Langley was appointed to serve as interim city manager on Tuesday, a week after it was announced top executive Michael Rock had parted ways with the city for undisclosed reasons.
Langley was appointed to the interim position at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Langley had also served in the interim position leading up to Rock’s brief stint with the city – he held the position for about six months.
Before Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Shon Harris said Langley had proven she could do the job and was familiar with a lot of the major processes that go into running a city.
During a closed session at the meeting, the council also discussed plans for finding a permanent replacement. Harris said while details are still being worked out, the city will work with an executive search firm to help gather and narrow down an applicant pool.
“The council plans on being very involved in the selection,” he said. “We haven’t decided on a search firm yet.”
Langley has worked as the city’s Public Works director since November 2013, according to her LinkedIn profile.