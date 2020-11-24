The Yuba City Downtown Business Association announced the cancellation of its annual Christmas Stroll along Plumas Street due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“We know this is a signature event that has brought our community together during the holidays. It has generated revenue for all our great businesses in beautiful downtown Yuba City for that day. We will continue our efforts in creating the magic you expect to find next year,” said YCDBA President Sandee Drown in a press release.
The YCDBA board voted to cancel the annual event to protect the safety of residents.
The Yuba City Downtown Christmas Stroll has been held for the past 12 years and typically sees upwards of 15,000 attendees.
This year’s event had been scheduled for Dec. 12.