Yuba City officials established a list of eight strategic goals they’d like to accomplish moving forward, now they want to hear from residents.
The city is organizing a Community Conversation meeting later this month to talk public safety, emergency preparedness, infrastructure and priorities.
“The council formally adopted strategic goals last November. We want the public to know what those are. Another piece to the meeting is we are looking to get a sense of the public’s strategic goals and priorities, so we will be asking for their top eight,” said City Manager Michael Rock. “Lastly, we will be asking people about what they think we are doing well and what we aren’t doing so well. We are looking for them to give us feedback on how we are providing services today.
Then, we’ll have a public comment period that will be pretty open ended.”
The event won’t be set up like a normal meeting and will be very interactive, Rock said.
City staff will facilitate the meeting and help gather feedback.
In recent months, officials have discussed the possibility of letting residents decide on whether or not to pursue a revenue measure to help boost funds for city services.
“We want to see where people are at, see their priorities and see how it matches with our strategic goals.
One thing that will come up is projects that have been unfunded for years. We have two fire stations that are in need of repair; we have street infrastructure crumbling and deferred maintenance,” Rock said. “…We need a starting point to decide whether the public is ready to talk about a revenue measure.”
The event is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. at Boyd Hall – 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City. Punch and cookies will be provided to attendees. For more information, call 822-4602.
Rock said the city could schedule similar meetings in the future depending on how the first one goes.