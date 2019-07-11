Yuba City officials have completed their search for their next permanent city manager after the city’s last top administrator left in February.
A total of 70 people from around the country applied for the position. City Council members will consider awarding a contract to Michael Rock at next week’s meeting.
Rock will enter the new position with prior experience, coming off a stint as city manager of Santa Paula and before that as top administrator for Banning – both cities in Southern California.
“He has a very wide breadth of experience in multiple disciplines, including public works and finance, so we believe he will be a good choice to come in and lead the city,” said Mayor Shon Harris.
Rock has a master’s degree in public policy and administration from California State University, Sacramento. Harris said a few things that stood out about Rock were that he is organized and results-oriented.
Pending official confirmation next week, Rock will begin work on Sept. 3. His annual base salary will start at $205,000. He will also receive a monthly vehicle allowance, medical and retirement benefits, and be reimbursed for moving expenses.
The City Council hired Bob Murray and Associates to help with the city manager search after Steve Kroeger left the position earlier this year. The firm helped the city narrow down the applicant pool to 11, which the council further refined over the past month.
Harris said the council wanted to thank Public Works Director Diana Langley for stepping up to the plate to serve as interim city manager while officials searched for a permanent replacement, as well as city employees for working through the transition without a hitch.
“We are still going through a lot of big changes in the city, and change often brings uncertainty; big changes even more so. They bore through it and now we can put a face and a name to the unknown,” Harris said. “We look forward to welcoming Mr. Rock to the city and will continue to work to make sure we are all successful.”
Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be inside council chambers at City Hall – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.