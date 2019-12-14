During this time of year it’s easy to get caught up in the rush–from buying presents, decorating and making resolutions–it can be tough to stay in the present. Then the annual Yuba City downtown “Santa’s village” Christmas Stroll comes around, and it’s a reminder to slow down, and take it all in.
The stroll transformed Plumas Street in Yuba City into an outdoor holiday market, lined with vendors selling holiday gifts and treats. Dozens of businesses carried everything from scarves to succulents, as well as food vendors sold holiday desserts like peppermint hot chocolate, and decorated sugar cookies.
“We hit the summer and Christmas stroll every year,” said Janelle Moreno, Yuba City. She was at the stroll with her husband Matt Moreno and their daughters, Jadelle, 9, and Madison, 6, who were decorating wooden ornaments at a craft station set up by ORO Jewelry & Loan.
As the holiday train powered past on the street, a person in festive attire towered over the crowd on their stilts. Nicole Fous, the parent outreach coordinator for Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy decided to take a stroll away from the school’s booth on her stilts.
“I traded my stilting talent for the booth,” Fous said.
Over on the main stage, the “530 Dating Show” had three bachelors answer questions from bachelorette Jasmine, who was behind the stage.
Laura Nelson and Maka Fisher sat waiting for the dating show to start. The friends and co-workers at the Yuba County Department of Health and Human Services said they came to check out the dating game, a new feature to the stroll this year.
“All these people are braver than I am,” Fisher said as she watched the bachelors answer questions.
Whether it was spending time with family, friends or just to get in the holiday spirit, they were able to take it in, and just stroll.