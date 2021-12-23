During this year’s holiday period, Yuba City city hall will be closed today through Dec. 31.
The city’s police and fire services will remain fully staffed during the closure. City hall is expected to be open again on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
The Yuba City Senior Center and Gauche Aquatic Park also will be closed to the public during this time.
The following city facilities will remain open during this holiday period:
– Police department
– Fire administration
– Corporation yard
– Fire stations #1, #2, #3, #4 and #7
– Water treatment plant
– Wastewater treatment facility
– Animal control services