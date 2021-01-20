Yuba City officials are finalizing a deal with a new city manager and are expected to name a new top executive at the next city council meeting.
“We have selected a final candidate, and we are in the background and negotiations portion of the process,” said Yuba City Mayor Marc Boomgaarden. “We are hoping that we can bring that forward for council approval at our Feb. 2 meeting.”
The city parted ways with former City Manager Michael Rock for undisclosed reasons in March 2020, six months after he took the job. Public Works Director Diana Langley has served as interim city manager since Rock’s departure.
COVID-19 put the search for a full-time manager on hold temporarily before the city hired MRG (Municipal Resource Group) out of Sacramento to help with the recruitment process. The open recruitment period ended on Oct. 23, 2020.
“We started with 113 applicants. We hired a recruitment firm to help narrow that down, and they narrowed down the field to 40 applicants,” Boomgaarden said. “The council also established an ad hoc committee comprised of myself and Councilman Dave Shaw to review those. Out of that process, we narrowed it down to four individuals.”
The four finalists were interviewed by various panels comprised of department heads, former city managers and county administrators, a community panel with representatives from various sectors, and a panel of past mayors.
“The city manager is a very important position in the city,” Boomgaarden said. “The council felt that it was important to do a thorough process, so we just wanted to make sure we had as many eyes and ears on it to help find the best candidate.”
In MRG’s job posting, the city manager’s annual salary was advertised as up to $204,996 dependent upon qualifications, and the position offered benefit packages for retirement, health and leave.
Some of the traits that officials looked for in a final candidate, Boomgaarden said, included an ability to lead in a challenging environment, considering the city’s financial constraints brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, a successful team leader, and someone who had a connection and an ability to engage with the community.
The next regular city council meeting is planned for Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. inside Council Chambers – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.