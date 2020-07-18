Yuba City Public Works Department will be closing the westbound lane to through traffic on Franklin Avenue starting Monday, July 20 through July 24 running from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Franklin Avenue will be closed in the westbound direction between Hwy 99 and Gray Avenue. The closure is needed to construct underground utility work through the corridor. If additional closures are necessary, the city will provide additional public notices to inform the public.
Message boards will be used to alert the public regarding lane closure. Traffic should follow a detour route via Gray Avenue, Bridge Street, or Hwy 99 during the road work. Residences and businesses within the construction limits will continue to have access to their properties and see no disruptions in mail or garbage services during this time.