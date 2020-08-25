A commercial building was heavily damaged by a fire early Tuesday, according to Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander.
Alexander said firefighters responded to the commercial fire at around 12:15 a.m. at 1290 Louise Ave., Yuba City, which was the old Country Waffles building.
When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was showing throughout most of the building, Alexander said, and they took defensive action. The fire was contained in about an hour.
He said the building had heavy damage and the cause is under investigation.
There were no injuries or fatalities.
He said the Sutter County Fire Department also sent an engine.