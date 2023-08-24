As California officials seek to break through the various barriers preventing more housing from being built in the state to meet an overwhelming demand, the Yuba City Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved action related to two proposed apartment complexes that will offer options to hundreds of Yuba-Sutter residents.
Up for approval were two recommendations for the Yuba City City Council to move forward on two large-scale apartment projects – Merriment Village Apartments and Henson Farms Apartments.
Previously, the Yuba City City Council approved an action to give City Manager Diana Langley the authority to continue to work with Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter on the first phase of Merriment Village Apartments.
With the approval on April 18, Langley was authorized to help Habitat apply for Homekey 3.0 funding through the California Department of Housing and Community Development for an affordable housing project that will be broken up into different phases because of the immense cost of what is expected to ultimately be a 218-unit apartment complex located at 428 North Walton Ave. Overall, the project was anticipated to cost nearly $75 million.
According to the city, a Homekey 3.0 application was submitted by Habitat for Humanity on May 15 for phase one, which is “proposed to include construction of Building 4 (79 units), which is the four-story building along North Walton Avenue, all site improvements including roadways, parking, curb/gutter, utilities, and four trash enclosures,” according to a staff report.
Also included in phase one is the construction of a barrier to separate the complex from nearby homes and businesses.
“In order to align with municipal code development standards, a condition has been added that clarifies the required landscaping and border wall shall be completed in phase one,” the city said. “Access will be provided by two gated ingress/egress driveways off of North Walton Avenue that will need to be constructed at final locations that comply with Public Works and fire requirements.”
The wall that will be included is a 6-foot-high perimeter structure that would be placed along the north, east, and south property lines as required by the city’s municipal code. The city said it will “serve as a buffer between the neighboring uses.”
Seeking to quell concerns about increased traffic, the city said the affected “intersections are within acceptable city adopted level of service standards which is not expected to deteriorate
from the traffic generated by this proposal.” There also are plans to provide pedestrian and bicycle improvements to access Walton Avenue.
“North Walton Avenue, Franklin Road and Bridge Street are existing arterial roadways, built for high traffic volumes, that will be impacted by the proposed development,” the city said. “The Public Works Department reviewed the proposal and found that combined with the on-site road improvements to North Walton Avenue, and the payment of the development impact fees for roads, the nearby streets will maintain adequate levels of service.”
Along with possible pedestrian and bicycle use improvements, the city noted that there are currently bus stops located near the project site and that “multimodal transit options” could be provided in the future.
“The road is fully built out. It’s an arterial that can handle 30,000 vehicles a day,” Ben Moody, director of Public Works and Development Services, said Thursday when asked about traffic concerns for Merriment Village Apartments. “The anticipation with affordable housing is there will not be a high number of vehicles going in and out. The city doesn’t have a lot of concerns about traffic with that project.”
Moody said having Merriment as an option for senior living housing would be an overall positive for the community, something officials with Habitat and other organizations have previously stressed a need for.
“Since the advent of COVID, there’s been a lot of grant funding that has been provided into the community … most of it related to housing,” Joseph Hale, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, previously said during a community meeting on Feb. 28 in Yuba City. “One of the biggest needs we’re seeing … is a lack of affordable housing and general housing as well. Not enough housing for people to survive. We’re seeing an advent of senior citizens not being able to afford rent because the rental cost of an apartment is higher than their Social Security.”
Henson Farms Apartments
Henson Farms Apartments is a proposed 138-unit apartment complex that is intended to offer market-rate multifamily units on 7.48 acres located on the north side of North Colusa Frontage Road between Hooper Road and El Margarita Road.
The complex is expected to have 11 two- and three-story buildings with three different building types, according to a staff report.
“There will also be a community building/mailroom and a swimming pool/deck area, as well as uncovered parking and landscaping, all of which meet city standards,” the city said. “This project is proposing a residential development density of 17 dwelling units per acre.”
The city said access to the complex will be provided by “one ingress/egress off of El Margarita Road, one ingress/egress off of Colusa Frontage Road, and one ingress/egress off of Hooper Road.”
Previously, the 7.48 acres in which Henson Farms Apartments could be built was designated for office development.
In its staff report, the city said the negative perception some members of the public have with regards to single-family homes being near apartment complexes was not consistent with real-world data.
“There is often a perception from residents of single-family homes to not be near apartments for perceived issues of crime and economics (property values),” the city said. “But from a land use planning perspective, residences near residences is not a compatibility issue. It is worth noting the existing General Plan designation for office uses would not necessarily be more visually compatible or generate any less traffic than the proposed apartments.”
According to a traffic study related to the proposed Henson Farms Apartments, it estimated that a “138-unit apartment project will generate approximately 55 a.m. peak hour vehicle trips and 70 p.m peak hour trips.”
The city said the “study also analyzed transportation impacts associated with the change from Commercial Office to the proposed multifamily development project.” The study said there is an “approximate reduction of 108 vehicle trips per day with the proposed development of 138 units as opposed to the expected development associated with commercial office.”
“The study concluded that the traffic in all directions is currently within acceptable levels … for city streets and these intersections will remain within acceptable levels with the proposed development,” the staff report said.
Moody said to alleviate any increased traffic, the city needs to look at traffic coming from the west and how the city can route it to Western Parkway.
“It’s underutilized and the public about a decade ago wanted to keep that access,” Moody said. “As growth and time goes on, the city really needs to figure out how to move some of that traffic to Western Parkway.”
On social media, Jackie Sillman, who is a member of the Yuba City Planning Commission, praised the unanimous and forward-thinking vote by its members on Wednesday night.
“I truly believe that decision-making is a process of structured thinking to help you analyze your decision. It means being open-minded, honest, and using self-awareness to reflect on your decision-making process, not the decision itself,” Sillman said. “We had two apartment complexes to make recommendations to the Yuba City Council. One is senior and affordable housing and one workforce housing apartments. Both (are) absolutely beautiful designs and will help the crunch on our housing market. … Yes, we recommended both with a 7-0 vote and hope residents will embrace the developers and work on all the needs in all backyards.”
Moody said the items approved this week will go before the Yuba City City Council for approval most likely on Sept. 19.