As California officials seek to break through the various barriers preventing more housing from being built in the state to meet an overwhelming demand, the Yuba City Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved action related to two proposed apartment complexes that will offer options to hundreds of Yuba-Sutter residents.

Up for approval were two recommendations for the Yuba City City Council to move forward on two large-scale apartment projects – Merriment Village Apartments and Henson Farms Apartments.

