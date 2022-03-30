For any local leader, one of the top questions they receive is: What are you going to do about the homelessness problem?
On Tuesday night, the Yuba City City Council took its first steps to try and solve the many layers and complexities of dealing with the homeless population in the city.
“There’s two questions that we are commonly posed with,” Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw said at the start of Tuesday’s public meeting. “They are, ‘What are you doing about the homeless?’ And the second one is, ‘What are you doing about the homeless?’ And they’re exactly the same question, but they have two completely different meanings. We have an issue in our city that is not an isolated incident. It is a state problem, a county problem, a national problem. And tonight, we are going to hear from our city and our departments exactly how this issue is impacting our city and at what levels we are engaging to try and resolve the issues that we are collectively together facing.”
With presentations from city departments such as police, fire, code enforcement, public works and the parks team in a meeting that lasted about three hours, the public and council were made more aware of the impact of homelessness in the region.
Shaw said Tuesday night’s special meeting was the first of at least three that will occur to address homelessness.
“This first one is to really get real with ourselves at the city level. Because I have heard comments … as far as the city’s not engaging in helping with the issue,” Shaw said. “We’re not putting resources towards the issues. And I will tell you now as one of five (council members), my eyes have been opened over the past three years with everything that has gone on and how our city is dealing with the issues that face all of our residents here.”
Shaw said he hoped that in the second public meeting focused on homelessness, the city will be able to include Sutter County’s view of the problem.
“We want to find out how we’re engaging on this issue and then the second meeting is to bring together how the county is engaging and facing the issues to find out where we overlap,” Shaw said. “To where we can find some synergy. To where we know where we can put our best foot forward to get the most traction.”
For the third meeting, Shaw said he wanted to bring in third-party partners in the community that help with and are impacted by homelessness in the area.
“We’ve really reached, I think, a time in history to where we have to face this, not only head on, but collectively,” Shaw said. “And the intent out of the three meetings is not to say, ‘Hey, the city’s not doing this or the county’s not doing that or you’re not doing this and you’re not doing that.’ It’s to come together collectively and find where we overlap, where we can really have the biggest impact.”
Among the big takeaways was the amount of time and money spent dealing not only with homeless people directly, but the damage and vandalism that can occur as a result of being left to live a life of survival. Nearly every facet of services provided by the city is affected by these issues, including city workers who often have their projects delayed because of any given situation caused by a homeless individual.
In a stark example of the domino effect homelessness has with everyday work by the city, Scott Chandler, deputy public works director of maintenance for Yuba City, said his workers have consistently been harassed by a public that doesn’t fully understand why delays out of the workers’ control may happen.
“Staff feels the community views them in a negative light. Staff takes a lot of pride in what they do and when the staff starts a project, they like to follow that project through and finish it,” Chandler said. “But, a lot of these cases they are being pulled off the job and not able to complete these tasks. Staff’s hearing the typical stereotypes, ‘Oh, look at our tax dollars hard at work. You’re overpaid. Are you really going to finish this job?’”
Chandler gave an example of how a property owner can get upset when scheduled work takes longer than expected.
“This resident was unable to utilize their sidewalk front door access and section of the driveway,” Chandler said. “Typically, that’s a three-day job for us. With staff being pulled away with homeless issues, that took eight days to do.”
Chandler also said it was difficult to train new workers because of the need to pull off a job when a homeless issue is affecting an area where work must be done.
“Training of new employees has been hindered,” Chandler said. “(It’s) difficult for new hires to gain experience providing city services such as paving, concrete work … because when we get the call, we have to pull off the job and then come back. And typically to go back, finish the job, it will be your veterans that have been here for quite some time and the new hires end up cleaning the homeless encampments.”
In all, nearly every department that has to deal with any given homeless issue is spending about 10 percent of its time and money on what can be considered a considerably small segment of the population in Yuba City. Time and money that could be spent elsewhere to improve the daily lives of its residents.
Yuba City Police Department
The first to present during Tuesday night’s special meeting was Troy Koski with the Yuba City Police Department. Koski is a homeless liaison officer for the department.
“The city saw the need to have someone help out with the homeless population and to help enforce laws and rights of the businesses and citizens of the city,” Koski said. “The three ways that I try to do this is by using outreach, education and enforcement.”
Koski started his presentation by giving an estimate on just how many homeless individuals are actually in the area. He said according to the point in time study done in 2019, there were about 519 unsheltered individuals in Sutter County.
Koski said he regularly deals with about 75 different homeless people that sleep in the doorways and streets of Yuba City.
“We have mainly two different types of homeless population in Sutter County,” Koski said. “We have those that live in the river bottoms and outlying areas. These are folks that have the ability to build structures, they’ll get trailers … they’ll pull water from the river … they get beds, water systems, cooking.”
Koski focused his presentation, however, on what he called the second type of homeless in the area, those seen on a daily basis in Yuba City and who create most of the calls for service.
“They don’t have the ability to do many of the things that folks that live in the outlying areas are,” Koski said. “They just find a place to lay and that’s where it is.”
He said the homeless in the main parts of Yuba City typically stay within their own area because that is what they’re familiar with and it’s where they feel safe.
“One of the reasons that they stay in that same area is they know how to get food, money and where to sleep,” Koski said. “Some of the other things is they don’t have the physical ability to move around, so they don’t travel too far from where they are. Many of them can’t plan for tomorrow, it’s mainly about survival for today. Some of them it’s even hour to hour.”
Koski said the homeless individuals that he has encountered don’t get to shower or wash their clothes regularly. He said he has seen some who haven’t had a shower for months.
“The main thing is that they have minor to severe chronic mental health issues or dependency issues on drugs and alcohol,” Koski said.
He said among the outreach done by the department and city include groups such as the Homeless Engagement And Resolution Team (HEART), a group that helps to identify, engage, interview and assess homeless individuals for services available in Yuba and Sutter counties.
“For the HEART team, currently Yuba-Sutter mental health provides one intervention counselor for both counties. She divides that time between all the different agencies,” Koski said.
He said one of the main things he and the HEART team try to do is get people into housing.
“As of September 2021, we have housed 12 people from the Yuba City streets,” Koski said. “Although this may seem like a small number, it’s a lot of hours and contacts to get someone to the point where they’re ready for assistance. Some of these people it’s taken over a year. Some people … it was two years before they were ready and we had a spot. Once they’re ready, that’s the next hurdle, is to find an open bed for them. We don’t have too many open beds.”
Koski said he also provides education to the homeless and businesses in an attempt to lessen the effects of their presence in and around the community. He said by keeping landscaping clean, putting up no trespassing and parking signs and installing motion-activated lights, businesses can reduce the impact or presence of homeless people in any given area.
“I try to get them to remove the camping debris as soon as possible. If it’s not removed, another person will come in and rehabitate that camp or they will merely just tear through everything that’s there to see what they can use,” Koski said. “And these are where we see our large messes because it’s somebody that has either left it and then someone else comes along and (has) gotten into it. And they’ll just flat leave it. When they’re done or they can’t carry it anymore, they’ll leave it where it lays.”
Koski said the department is trying to partner with area businesses to clean up areas as soon as possible to avoid further use by homeless individuals.
One of the bigger areas that needed to be cleaned up and addressed was a large homeless encampment on city property on the eastside of the Feather River.
“There are a lot of people and moving parts into an abatement that large. That was an encampment that’s been on that side of the river for over 10 years. … went over there and started making our outreach and then we started coordinating and getting all the players in position to go out and actually remove the property,” Koski said. “After three weeks, 5,000 man hours, we removed 700 cubic yards of debris and approximately 103 vehicles, RVs, travel trailers and motorcycles. That was along about a half a mile stretch of the river, right on the bluff and all that debris would have been washed into the river at some point at the next high water.”
According to the Yuba City Police Department, several recent abatements have occurred recently costing the department thousands of dollars and more than 200 hours of work. They include:
– Union Pacific Railroad Property (between Gray Avenue and Clark Avenue): Total time: 7 hours, estimated cost: $462
– Feather River Bottoms (water side of levee east of DA office): Total time: 25 hours, estimated cost: $1,650
– Lynn Way (east end at levee): Total time: 10 hours, estimated cost: $660
– Feather River Bottoms (south of Shanghai Bend Road): Total time: 80 hours, estimated cost: $5,280
– Feather River Bottoms (east side of the river at Yuba City sewer ponds): Total time: 100 hours, estimated cost: $6,600
– Kmart: Total time: 7 hours, estimated cost: $462
– Home Depot: Total time: 8 hours, estimated cost: $528
The Yuba City Police Department said calls for service related to transients have steadily increased over the years.
From Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020, the department had 46,742 calls for service with 2,721 being transient calls, accounting for 5.8 percent of all calls. From Jan. 1, 2021, to Dec. 31, 2021, there were 49,880 calls for service with 3,870 being transient calls, accounting for 7.7 percent of all calls. From Jan. 1 of this year through March, there have been more than 7,000 calls with 691 being transient calls, accounting for 9 percent of all calls.
The department estimated that it will have 45,960 calls for service for 2022 with 4,146 projected to be transient calls leading to a total projected cost for this year of $273,636.
When it comes to enforcement, there are various measures the city has taken and the idea of a homeless court also has come up as a possible solution to lessen the burden on the court system.
Councilman Shon Harris said when it comes to enforcement, it all comes down to accountability.
“We are not singling out homeless people for being homeless. We are holding them accountable for the same laws that all of us in here are required to abide by and I think that’s important because sometimes they might feel picked on or some people might think that we’re picking on them,” Harris said. “However, we are not. We are just trying to keep our city clean and safe … I just want to make sure that folks understand that at the same time that we are doing enforcement and education … we are also trying to do our best to get folks, these residents of our city, the help that they need and we rely on them to do their part, but we certainly plan on doing ours as best we can.”
Fire response
Yuba City Fire Department Chief Jesse Alexander said from May 4, 2021, to March 16 there have been a total of 757 fire response calls. Of those calls, 124 were related to homeless individuals, accounting for 8 percent of all calls the department responded to with a fire loss cost of $305,973.
One of the biggest issues for the fire department is how EMS handles overdoses related to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. Police officials said some drug users among the homeless population have turned to fentanyl instead of heroin and methamphetamine because of its powerful effects. Because fentanyl is so deadly, some homeless have resorted to sprinkling meth into the powder before using it, officials said.
The most common drug to help stop an overdose death related to fentanyl is the use of Narcan, a nasal spray designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes.
Alexander said for the first 60 days of 2022, there have been 36 incidents where Narcan needed to be used with an estimated total of 72 doses being administered at a cost of $4,482. He said it typically costs $124.50 for a two-pack of 4mg of Narcan.
“Fentanyl is 80 times more potent than morphine and is over 100 times more potent than heroin, so it has an impact,” Alexander said. “So, when I say there’s 36 incidents and you see (an) estimated 72 doses, I’ll be honest, when I first started, when we did Narcan, you give one dose, the person would sit up and be fine, maybe vomit and be OK. Now, we’re providing a minimum of two doses with fentanyl and honestly it barely phases them.”
Councilwoman Grace Espindola said those numbers were “alarming.”
Alexander said the most common way fentanyl users take the drug is in a powdered form that is crushed and inhaled.
Along with the common hazards associated with responding to the type of calls that are associated with homeless individuals, Alexander said there are other aspects of those calls that most people don’t usually think about.
“We’re putting individuals in a situation where one, violence is always something that I’m concerned about with my personnel. The type of smoke conditions that they’re exposed to … but we’re looking at things like biological hazards,” Alexander said. “When you’re performing CPR and you’re engaged with needles on the ground, feces on the ground. I’ll be honest, some of the worst situations that I can think of on vegetation fires is stepping into the feces pits that you have set up around camps. Those are not fun experiences and you’re exposing yourself to those biologicals, but we’re all cognizant … of the amount of needles that you’re exposed to throughout the process.”
Alexander said the estimated cost for the fire department with regards to homeless situations over a 10-month period is $261,819.
Councilman Marc Boomgaarden said the big issue he saw with the amount of resources being used for homeless-related calls was the fact that it was pulling those resources away from typical fire department responses and putting city residents at risk of not getting proper service or attention.
“The take away from me … is the burden that (the) normal … call volume that police and fire is experiencing is only getting more stressed by the fact that of the resources that you’re all having to spend on the things related to this homeless issue that continues to grow,” Boomgaarden said. “So, I think the take away from this workshop … is understanding kind of the system-wide, how this is getting stressed. Simple little things, like a rubbish fire, prevent you from responding to that heart attack or that vehicle accident with major injuries or a true, big, multi-family residential structure fire. Five engines in Yuba City. If they get down in the river bottoms, that takes three, minimum. That leaves two fire engines for the remaining 70,000 people.”
Other departments chime in
Rob Condrey, parks and grounds superintendent for the city’s parks and recreation department, said the number one concern that his department faces is health hazards, typically related to drugs and needles used by the homeless population.
He also said boxes and other items left behind by homeless individuals create a hazard for crews that go in and regularly clean up parks.
“Also on Plumas Street, we work there on Monday and Friday morning. We pick up all the trash. We blow the street, the street sweeper comes through there,” Condrey said. “We’ve had employees spit on. We’ve had them hit. We’ve had someone chased down with a pipe one day. It’s becoming somewhat of a safety concern for our employees.”
Condrey also said that some homeless people have “learned how to run the irrigation systems.” He said his department has had to replace valve box lids because they are consistently being destroyed as some try to remove them to gain access to the water.
Condrey estimated that the yearly annual cost related to fixing homeless-related issues was $10,000. Much like police and fire expenses, he said that figure was a fairly conservative estimate of the actual cost.
Condrey said the homeless presence in places such as Sam Brannan Park has increased over the years.
“In Sam Brannan, you can visually see, you know I’ve been here since ‘92, we used to have a few people that would hang out there, but never in the vehicles like they do now,” Condrey said. “They literally line the parking spaces in the morning and it seems like they get more and more every year.”
Eric Ball, code enforcement officer for Yuba City, said at least 50 percent of his work week is dedicated to the tracking and removal of abandoned homeless camps and trash. Part of that work was the clearing of the homeless encampment along the Feather River.
Among the challenges he said his department faces when trying to deal with the homeless situation in the city is the insufficient amount of funding and staff needed to handle the issues that arise.
“We need at least one other full-time liaison officer,” Ball said.
He also said there were insufficient resources for rehabilitation and mental health services and an insufficient number of permitted camp spaces within walking distance of current homeless population locations. Ball also said the community lacked warming and cooling facilities during times of inclement weather.
Koski said increased outreach would help reduce the costs that other departments incur because of the homeless population in the city.
Chandler said the negative effects his department faces with regards to homelessness are similar to what other city workers typically face.
“The safety and well being of staff is the highest priority,” Chandler said. “Employee hazards include: Human waste with an increased risk of becoming ill from waterborne diseases; bodily injuries including sprains, strains, and back injuries; exposure to blood borne viruses including HIV and Hepatitis C; current concerns is the powdered fentanyl.”
Chandler said examples of hazards his department faces are how homeless individuals will protect their shopping carts by hiding razor blades in the handles or mounting needles on the bottom of the carts. He said among other items that need to be removed, his department removes about 15 carts a week on average.
Chandler said the estimated cost of having to deal with these issues in the streets equals about $98,800 annually. He estimated electrical costs related to tampering at about $20,000 annually.
“We still recognize that the problem is not easing up on us, it’s growing,” Espindola said. “How do we prepare for the growth and to not add more pressure points? … If we have an internal team, perhaps the cost of all these things will be reduced and maybe folks can then focus on their jobs.”
After public comment and at the end of Tuesday’s meeting, Harris said he wanted to do more than continue to throw money at the issue.
“I’m looking forward to meeting with our friends at Sutter County and continue to work with city staff and my colleagues up here to really get some solutions together,” Harris said. “And not just put money into maintaining the status quo, but let’s figure out what we can do to get to the root causes. There’s as many root causes of homelessness as there is homeless people. It’s not an easy fix. Everybody has a story out there. So if we can maybe do our part to address that as best as we can, that would be really good.”
Shaw said Tuesday’s meeting was just the beginning of the “long journey” that will be needed to effectively handle the homelessness situation in the city.
“This is a community problem and it takes all of us and that’s what this journey is intended to be,” Shaw said.