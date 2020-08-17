Yuba City Council members will consider establishing a special committee to help with the search for a new city manager following the former executive’s departure earlier this year.
Council members will discuss the committee and likely appoint two members during a meeting today.
“The purpose of the committee would be to make a recommendation to the city manager as to a consultant coordinator for the recruiting process, to review recruitment material, assist with the preliminary screening of initial applicants, and to take on any additional duties as may be designated by the city council,” said Interim City Manager Diana Langley in a staff report.
The city’s former manager, Michael Rock, parted ways with the city for undisclosed reasons in March. Langley has served as interim ever since.
Today’s council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the meeting will be held virtually. To view the meeting, register at https://bit.ly/31Zt9BA.