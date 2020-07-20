Ampla Health has plans to build a new clinic in Yuba City and project consultants reached out to Yuba City officials to see if the city could assist by being a conduit for $10 million in tax-exempt financing for the project.
City Council members will discuss the proposal during a public hearing today. Conduit financing is funding provided to an organization for a large-scale project through the issuance of municipal bonds.
Yuba City Finance Director Spencer Morrison said as a nonprofit corporation, Ampla is not able to take advantage of the tax-exempt financing without the issuance of securities by a municipal entity. The city would have no financial obligation for the project, as all costs of issuance, debt service, risk, and liability would be borne by Ampla Health.
“While Ampla has other alternatives for a municipal entity to act as financing conduit, use by the city in that role is the most cost effective one,” Morrison said in a staff report. “In addition, the city has agreed to allow the financing to qualify as a ‘bank qualified’ issue (requiring the city to agree that, unless some unforeseen emergency exists, it will issue no other tax-exempt debt in 2020), which results in even lower borrowing costs for Ampla.”
The funding mechanism would be a first for the city, though an identical financing structure was recently employed by a nonprofit borrower similar to Ampla through a city in Central California, Morrison said.
There are two primary documents that would facilitate the arrangement – the first installment sale agreement and the second installment sale agreement. Under the first agreement, Ampla would sell its facilities to the city, which would agree to make purchase payments to Ampla over 21 years. Under the second agreement, the city would sell the facilities back to Ampla, which would agree to make installment payments to the city over 21 years.
Both payment streams would be assigned to the U.S. Bank National Association as trustee, which would convert the payments into certificates of participation. The purchaser – in this case First Foundation Bank of Roseville – would purchase the certificates of participation in exchange for its right to receive such payments over time with interest. The proceeds from the transition would provide the funds to allow Ampla to finance the project. All three agreements are executed simultaneously.
Morrison said Ampla agrees to fully indemnify the city from any and all obligations and actions at the conclusion of the sale, including lawsuits, and commits to fully reimbursing the city for all costs of issuance, including staff time and attorney’s fees.
If approved, the new 11,830 square foot clinic would be built at 355 Samuel Drive, Yuba City.
Today’s virtual meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. To view the public hearing, go to https://bit.ly/2CVD7es. Those wishing to submit comments to be read during the meeting can do so by emailing cityclerk@yubacity.net.