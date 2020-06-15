Yuba City was projecting a budget deficit of $3.5 million in the upcoming Fiscal Year 2020/21 due to financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After working in a 2.5 percent reduction to most departments’ funds and utilizing a trust fund to cover pension expenditures, the city is expected to cut the deficit by about $1.7 million.
With so much uncertainty in terms of projected revenues, city officials are considering adopting the budget with a deficit, with plans to reconvene at least once quarterly moving forward to review the city’s financial situation and make adjustments and find savings to help close the remaining nearly $1.8 million shortfall.
“We plan to continually monitor and revise the budget throughout the year as necessary,” said Councilman Dave Shaw. “It’s a delicate balance because we don’t want to go in and cut too deep, so to speak, only to find out that we didn’t have to. But at the same time, we don’t want to ignore what is potentially staring us right in the face.”
The projected shortfall is largely due to unknowns surrounding sales tax revenues that the city relies on to provide services to the public. It’s unclear what those revenues will look like for the current fiscal year as the state has delayed reporting temporarily due to COVID-19. There’s also a question of how the pandemic will influence business closures in the city.
City officials have held a handful of budget hearings to discuss ways of trimming the city’s budget due to the projected shortfall.
One of the biggest proposals in the budget is a 2.5 percent general fund expenditure budget reduction for most departments – the exceptions being Community Services would see a 5 percent budget reduction and Development Services would not experience a budget reduction. The proposal would also see the city draw $500,000 from the Pension Stabilization Trust to reimburse the General Fund for pension expenditures. Those two actions are projected to reduce the deficit by nearly half.
A special committee was formed at a special meeting earlier this month to review several budget items for possible reductions. Shaw said they also plan to meet regularly and receive financial updates to identify further reductions. Around September, the city is expecting to have a better idea of what sales tax revenues will look like. Another key timeframe, he said, is next March or April when more information about revenues from the California State Board of Equalization are released.
“Ultimately, it would be nice if we evaluated this on a quarterly basis. When I look around the community, it seems to be coming back and more places are opening,” Shaw said. “We are going to be very prudent and forward looking on this. We will be taking it one quarter at a time, one month at a time.”
One option council members voiced support of during budget hearings was utilizing up to 15 percent, or approximately $956,000, of the city’s reserves to help reduce the shortfall. How much of that the city ends up using will ultimately depend on how many other reductions officials are able to find throughout the fiscal year.
Shaw said officials have been careful throughout the budget process to prevent salary cuts. One way they’ve been able to do that, he said, was by freezing hiring for some vacant positions.
“We are taking a proactive approach to the budget looking at what our potential shortfall could be and, with the information we have at the time, trying to navigate and find ways to find those savings while maintaining the same level of service for our residents as best as possible,” Shaw said.
Other budget considerations that will be taken up at tonight’s council meeting include adding election costs to the budget, estimated at $60,000, and an increase to the City Attorney budget of $200,000.
Tonight’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. The virtual meeting can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3d8Kuvg.