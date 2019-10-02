With the fall season comes an abundance of leaves. Yuba City residents will need to get into the habit of disposing of all those leaves and other garden refuse properly or risk a fine now that city officials are moving toward updating an ordinance that will see citations handed out when multiple violations occur.
Yuba City officials moved forward with an amendment to its municipal code at Tuesday night’s meeting that will see the code’s language cleaned up to include what exactly can be disposed of outside of the green waste bins, how it should be placed, and how Code Enforcement can go about enforcing against improper disposal.
Garden refuse includes tree and shrub trimmings, hedge cuttings, leaves, grass clippings and other similar materials.
The city’s current municipal code has a handful of sections regarding garden refuse disposal that are in conflict with each other. Some say garden refuse and cuttings are acceptable on the roadway while one section says certain waste cannot be deposited in the roadway in order to protect the stormwater drainage system.
Ben Moody, interim assistant director of Public Works, said the ordinance amendment will clean that language up and give teeth to code enforcement moving forward.
He said it’s been an ongoing problem, both with neighbors getting mad at neighbors for blowing leaves into the public right-of-way, and when rains cause the garden refuse to clog storm drains and pose difficulties for street sweepers.
If the amendment is approved, residents would not be allowed to pile garden refuse on the street anymore unless it is done in accordance with current garbage requirements, which is to put all of it in the green waste bin or neatly bundle it – stacked and tied together next to the bin with trimmings no longer than 4 feet in length.
Those that don’t comply would first be contacted by Code Enforcement with a warning. If the issue persists, an administrative citation would be issued – the first would cost $100, second would cost $200, and all subsequent citations would cost $500 each.
“The goal is compliance,” Moody said. “We will knock on doors and work with property owners. With businesses, we expect them to comply.”
Councilman Marc Boomgaarden said he’d like to see city staff be proactive in notifying the public about the changes before sending code enforcement out.
“I do think there are a fair amount of folks, by habit, that push the leaves out and pile them up in the street,” he said.
Moody said city staff will work on coming up with different options on how to notify the public of the changes before they are enacted.
Tuesday’s meeting was a first reading for the ordinance amendment. Council will still need to hold a second reading before the changes can be enacted. The second reading is expected to take place during the Oct. 15 meeting.