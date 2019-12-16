Yuba City is looking to expand its sphere of influence just south of its current footprint – an area of approximately 741 acres between Bogue Road and Stewart Road along Highway 99.
The city has plans for development in the area – the Bogue-Stewart Master Plan – as well as two subdivisions that could add up to approximately 913 housing units to the area. City Council members will look to approve the master plan and development agreements for the subdivisions, along with a document outlining how the city plans to expand its services to the area (Municipal Services Review), at today’s meeting.
The documents being considered are part of the city’s pursuit to annex the land from Sutter County, which will ultimately be decided by the Sutter Local Agency Formation Commission (Sutter LAFCo).
“These documents are related to the city’s sphere of influence expansion,” said Diana Langley, director of Public Works for Yuba City. “In addition to a Master Tax Exchange Agreement that is being worked out with the county, we will submit these documents as a packet to LAFCo for their review regarding annexation.”
The Bogue-Stewart Master Plan is essentially the development guide for the planned community, which will include residential, commercial, office/business park, public facilities and recreational sites. The project is expected to be split up into three phases, with plans for Phase 1 and 2 already submitted.
Phase 1, or Newkom Ranch, includes plans for approximately 170 acres with a total of 643 housing units (primarily low-density housing with limited medium/high-density housing) and 338,243 square feet of non-residential uses.
Phase 2, or Kells East Ranch, includes plans for approximately 95 acres with a total of 270 housing units (combination of low-density and medium/high-density housing) and 161,172 square feet of non-residential uses.
Langley said the development agreements for Phase 1 (developer/property owner: Newkom Ranch LLP) and Phase 2 (developer/property owner: Bains Properties LP) lay out what the city and developers have agreed upon and also provides some assurances for both sides.
The final phase of the project includes 476 acres and plans for up to 1,604 housing units and 657,320 square feet of non-residential uses, though these plans aren’t as far along in the process as the previous two phases, Langley said.
Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris said development in the area will take time, but officials want to ensure that any growth is planned for and well-thought-out. Approval of the documents means developers are one step closer to getting shovels in the dirt, he said.
“The city would like to grow. We have developers and land owners in the area that are open to that,” Harris said. “We have an extreme need for housing and this plan allows for every type of housing, as well as parks and schools. (The master plan) checks all the boxes as far as what we are looking to do.”
A public hearing regarding the Bogue-Stewart Master Plan, Municipal Services Review for the area, and development agreements for Phase 1 and Phase 2 will take place during tonight’s meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.