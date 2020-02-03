Yuba City officials, like many of their counterparts across the state, are trying to figure out how to address their growing CalPERS (California Public Employee Retirement System) debt.
With the city’s options limited, one idea is to come together with surrounding jurisdictions to draft a letter outlining various recommendations for how the retirement agency and the state can fix the issue.
“We as a city will continue to address the issue by contributing extra every year, as much as we can,” said Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris. “The mindset is that it’s similar to a house mortgage, the more you pay on principal, the less you pay on interest. The problem with the PERS situation is that it is a moving target because it’s a variable loan. So, that’s a concern of ours, but we still have a responsibility to whittle away at it as much as we can.”
Some of the ways the city has addressed the issue in the past is by establishing a Stabilization Trust Fund in 2016 that now has a balance just under $2.5 million; they prepaid annual unfunded liability costs for the past four years saving an estimated $300,000; city employees now pay a share of their PERS costs, which has saved the city $2 million annually; and the city has tried things like giving one-time monies in conjunction of ongoing raises to help from further compounding the problem.
Despite those actions, the debt – particularly with the retirement system’s unfunded liability portion – has continued to grow for the city, prompting a need for new solutions.
The City Council established an ad hoc committee in April 2019 to facilitate meetings with the public revolving around devising solutions to the problem.
“We definitely inherited this challenge, and the decision they made to enhance benefits a long time ago when the market was doing very well – there’s not much we can do right now because that’s a promise that was made to employees,” Harris said. “Our main point (for the workshops) was to give the public a chance to be heard. Because there were meetings, we had to have some structure to them, so we also used it as an opportunity to provide some information about our current situation.”
The group met six times last year. They started by setting expectation and objectives. After discussing the city’s actuarial reports, they met with guest speakers from the League of California Cities and CalPERS. By December, the group had come up with possible short-term and long-term actions, which were reviewed by committee members Harris and Councilman Dave Shaw.
Recommendations
Some of the short-term options participants came up with included having the city pay additional contributions annually in excess of required contributions; additional pension reform; and for the city to pay lump-sum, one-time payments to CalPERS and evaluating on an annual basis if there are sufficient funds available.
One long-term option would be to change the type of retirement plan from a Defined Benefit Plan to a Defined Contribution Plan, which would require a $490 million termination payment to CalPERS, as well as negotiations with all employee unions and bargaining units.
Other options discussed during the meetings included requiring more from employees, pulling out of CalPERS completely, filing bankruptcy, or just not paying anything more on the city’s unfunded liability portion.
Ultimately, the committee recommended the city prepare a letter to be sent to state leadership, the League of California Cities and possibly the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) with a list of suggestions on how to resolve the situation.
Some of the recommendations that would likely be included are stabilizing the fund by reducing fees, with the state covering the investment fees; split losses incurred between investors and constituents if the state orders to divest for political reasons; having the state Legislature address how CalPERS board appointments are made; for the state to cover losses if it controls the investment by political motivation; and to provide independent oversight.
“We want to encourage CalPERS and the state to not politicize the nature of their investments,” Harris said. “There were some investment opportunities that they were considering at one point that could’ve been very lucrative, but because of political factors, decided not to. We want to reinforce the idea that they should be focusing on return on investment for the people who are vested in this and not politics.”
Another recommendation is for the city to assemble a unified group of local agencies to address the issue. Harris said having that unified voice might make state leaders more compelled to listen.
City Council members will consider the ad hoc committee’s recommendations during tonight’s meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.