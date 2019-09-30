A landmark decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals regarding camping bans on public property has caused cities and counties on the West Coast to re-evaluate how they enforce their policies, particularly when it comes to homeless individuals.
The ruling essentially made it unconstitutional for jurisdictions to cite homeless people who are living on public property if there are not enough shelter beds available to reasonably accommodate the homeless population.
At tonight’s meeting, Yuba City officials will consider updating the city’s current camping ordinance, which stipulates camping in or on any public property or public right of way within the city is unlawful.
“This will clean up the language in our municipal code to better align with the ruling from 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals,” said Yuba City Police Chief Rob Landon.
City Council members will consider striking the language regarding public property. They will also look to include the word “intentionally” when it comes to camping on private property, meaning the person knows or reasonably should have known that the property is private property to be considered unlawful.
Yuba City, along with other local jurisdictions, has been subject to litigation regarding its current municipal code since the federal court passed down its decision in 2018, which stemmed from a lawsuit filed in Boise, Idaho, by a group of homeless individuals.
Tonight’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. inside council chambers at City Hall – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.