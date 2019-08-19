After striking a 10-year contract worth more than $100 million with Recology Yuba-Sutter last October for waste collection services, Yuba City officials are considering modifying the contract to align with other local jurisdictions that are part of the Regional Waste Management Authority (RWMA).
Instead of negotiating a new contract last year with the other members of the RWMA – Yuba County, Wheatland, Marysville, Sutter County and Live Oak – Yuba City opted to go out to bid first, before ultimately renegotiating their own terms with the service provider.
At tonight’s meeting, City Council members will consider modifying the 2019 Collection Services Franchise Agreement to align the city’s contract with the RWMA deal and to include biosolids disposal for residents. Biosolids, or sewage sludge, are nutrient-rich organic materials produced from wastewater treatment facilities that can be recycled and applied as fertilizer, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Interim City Manager Diana Langley said the proposed amendment will impact the rates for residential, multi-family and commercial accounts with Recology.
In addition to having Recology cover biosolids handling for Yuba City residents, the amendment would change the agreement’s language to match the RWMA contract; remove requirements of the company to provide a new fleet of collection vehicles and new carts to customers; allow Recology to charge fees for multiple contamination infractions in recyclable containers; adopt the RWMA methodology for special rate adjustments for certain specified events; and defines the process for how a request for an extraordinary rate adjustment should be conducted.
The modification would also help bring the agreement into compliance with current legislation, which has changed since the execution of the original deal.
Tonight’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be inside council chambers at City Hall – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.