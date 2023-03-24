During a March 14 special meeting, the Yuba City City Council approved the sale and transfer of up to 3,999 acre feet of water to the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency, a decision which the city expects to result in as much as $682,500 in revenue.
The water that was authorized for sale and transfer is considered “surplus carryover water,” the city said.
“Carryover water is the amount of permitted water allocation that is unused in a water supply system at the end of a water year after all water demands have been met. This water is typically stored in reservoirs, lakes, or underground aquifers and can be used to meet future water demand. The city’s annual water allocations and carryover water from the Feather River are managed by the Department of Water Resources through the State Water Project,” the city said in a staff report. “Yuba City currently has surplus carryover water allocation which is available for sale and transfer to another water agency, stored in the San Luis Reservoir; however, when the San Luis Reservoir reaches a predetermined height, the carryover water supply becomes null and void and the storage availability is reset to zero. The rising water level is expected to reset supply by the end of the month or sooner. Time is of the essence.”
Yuba City Public Works and Development Services Director Ben Moody said during the March 14 meeting that “it’s been a team effort” to get the deal ready for approval.
“This last week we’re scrambling to try to sell those water rights to a user before it goes away and then it resets into next year,” Moody said in acknowledging why the special meeting needed to be called by the city.
The city said the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency expressed interest in “acquiring additional water supplies” from Yuba City. A State Water Project agreement was provided by the California Department of Water Resources to facilitate the sale and transfer.
“The transfer of carryover water will have no significant impact on the city’s water treatment and delivery operations, as there is sufficient supply to meet city water demands,” the city said. “Yuba City’s water attorney and water rights consultant have negotiated a contract with the San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency to sell the carryover water at a price of $175 per acre foot of the city’s available surplus, up to 3,999 acre feet. The sale and transfer provide mutual benefit for both agencies during the current drought conditions.”
When asked by the council if there was a “bidding war” from other water agencies who may have benefitted from the sale and transfer, Moody said there wasn’t.
According to Moody, the city has been working with Sacramento-based Zanjero, a consulting group that he described as the city’s “water advocate” or “rep.” He said Zanjero knew of San Gorgonio Pass Water Agency because it was “part of the state water contract system” and “was looking for water for that dollar amount.”
The Yuba City City Council unanimously approved the sale and transfer.