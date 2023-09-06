Nearly three months after the Sutter County Grand Jury report was released, the Yuba City City Council responded on Tuesday to the grand jury’s findings regarding the poor condition of city roads.
The Sutter County Grand Jury found that Yuba City suffered from “severe deteriorating conditions of its road pavement infrastructure,” as the quality of city roads have not matched its recent growth. According to the grand jury's summary, the city’s current road maintenance practices excessively utilize short-term repairs, which ultimately defer the cost of future, more expensive repairs.
Through discussions with city officials, the Sutter County Grand Jury found that funds for road maintenance and refurbishment were “severely deficient.” While different revenue sources such as taxes, infrastructure improvement grants, Community Facility District fees and special assessments were examined as possible solutions, officials believe that fixing Yuba City’s roads will be more challenging than the current appropriated funds can meet.
According to the report, Yuba City currently has a budget of $1.5 million for road maintenance, but needs closer to $13 million per year to keep city roads at their current condition. The Sutter County Grand Jury anticipates that as road maintenance continues to be deferred for lack of funding, the condition of city streets will deteriorate even further.
Public Works Director Ben Moody explained during Tuesday’s city council meeting that the city largely agrees with the grand jury’s findings as they have been reflected in budget workshops and various reports in the past.
Yuba City maintains and rehabilitates approximately 510 lane miles of roadway. Improvements to city sidewalks, gutters, storm drainage, traffic signals, traffic control and general cleanup are also under the umbrella of road maintenance, Moody said. The city receives approximately $5.7 million from various sources each year to manage city roadways.
Of this $5.7 million, 34% is dedicated to street engineering operations while 43% is dedicated to project matches for specific roadway improvements, Moody said. This leaves approximately $1.5 million budgeted annually for road rehabilitation.
“Every year, I’m getting $5.7 or $6 million, but what really is hitting the streets is about a million or a million and a half to actually maintain the roads,” Moody said.
The city has also identified over $150 million in deferred maintenance throughout its roadways. Yuba City roads currently have a Pavement Condition Index (PCI) score of 54, which is on the lower threshold of “fair.” Broken down, Yuba City’s arterial roadways and residential streets received a fair rating while collectors were ranked as poor.
In comparison, Marysville received a PCI score of 55 while Yuba County as a whole received a score of 67.
As road conditions continue to deteriorate, the cost of repairs and rehabilitation increases exponentially, Moody said. Preventative maintenance for roads in good condition may cost around $7 per square yard whereas rehabilitation for Yuba City roads in their current condition could cost around $18 per square yard. Roads in poor or failed conditions can cost $75 and $83 per square yard respectively to carry out repairs or replacements.
Road conditions also impact the city’s ability to stretch out its limited road budget. Its current budget of $1.5 million equates to around eight miles of pavement maintenance, which shrinks as road conditions worsen, Moody said.
If the city maintains its current road budget, deferred maintenance costs will continue to increase to $376 million by 2033. Moody projects that the city will need to increase its road funding to $18.5 million to carry out substantial improvements.
In response to the worsening condition of city streets, the grand jury recommended that city council create a funding plan to finance the Public Works Department and make efforts to survey and determine the public's views on a sales tax for additional funding to address road pavement maintenance.
In recent months, the city council has expressed interest in pursuing a citywide 2024 revenue measure after Sutter County’s 2022 ballot measure, Measure A, failed to pass.
On Dec. 20, 2022, Yuba City formed its own Revenue Ad Hoc Committee to explore the idea of a possible November 2024 ballot measure and consider other ways the city could generate more revenue. That committee includes Yuba City Vice Mayor Shon Harris and Yuba City Councilman Marc Boomgaarden. In January, two ad hoc meetings were held with city staff to “review a variety of items including the city's five-year fiscal outlook, public safety priorities, the city's road conditions, and creating a Citizen Ad Hoc Committee to provide input to the Revenue Ad Hoc.”
The city said after those discussions, it was determined that the city’s revenues were “not projected to be sufficient to maintain fiscal sustainability.” Yuba City City Manager Diana Langley previously identified that the greatest financial obligations the city needed to address were in public safety and maintaining the city’s deteriorating roads.
Per the city’s response, city officials agree with the grand jury’s findings that city roadways are in need of extensive repairs and that the current road budget is insufficient to carry out needed repairs. However, the city will not be implementing some of the grand jury’s recommendations.
Where the Sutter County Grand Jury recommended that Yuba City survey the public for support on a tax measure, officials said that this suggestion is not warranted because the city has already gathered sufficient survey data from the public.
City officials also believe that further analysis is necessary to determine whether a citywide sales tax measure should be introduced in the next election.
Special event applications
The Yuba City City Council unanimously approved on Tuesday the implementation of a formalized permit application for special events.
Despite having many special events throughout the year, Yuba City does not currently have a formalized special event permitting process, the city said.
Without this process, event planners can contact the city about a special event, where they may be directed to contact multiple departments for authorization, depending on the size and scope of the event. For large events, like the annual Sikh Parade, police and fire departments take the lead roles for the city to coordinate with other agencies with jurisdiction.
Sometimes last minute changes to events are not submitted on time to the city, which can impact its ability to respond to an emergency situation effectively or to include more specific conditions to further reduce the risk of the same.
To further protect public health, safety and welfare, city officials have proposed a special event planning process to ensure consistency and coordination for large-scale events.
Under this permit process, a special event application will be required to host public events in city parks, buildings, streets and facilities, the city said. Events will also be broken down into two tiers based on the anticipated number of participants and corresponding fees will be required.
Events that anticipate 1,000 to 24,999 people are considered Tier II events and will require a $500 application fee. Events with 25,000 people or more are considered Tier I events and will require a $1,000 application fee.
City seal ordinance
In order to prevent counterfeit or fraudulent uses of the Yuba City city seal, the Yuba City City Council unanimously approved on Tuesday an ordinance to establish regulations for the use of city seals, logos and pins.
While this ordinance does not directly speak to the council's strategic goals, establishing and protecting Yuba City’s brand is critical and important to the council, city officials said.
The city seal is used as an official symbol to authenticate Yuba City government business. Logos and pins with this seal are frequently used to identify city officials and city sponsored events.
Under this ordinance, the city clerk is authorized to place the seal on official documents and certificates. All other uses are restricted to official city business, officials said. No person may replicate the city seal except when authorized. Unauthorized use of the city seal, city logos, or city council pin could result in a misdemeanor charge, officials said.