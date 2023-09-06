Nearly three months after the Sutter County Grand Jury report was released, the Yuba City City Council responded on Tuesday to the grand jury’s findings regarding the poor condition of city roads.

The Sutter County Grand Jury found that Yuba City suffered from “severe deteriorating conditions of its road pavement infrastructure,” as the quality of city roads have not matched its recent growth. According to the grand jury's summary, the city’s current road maintenance practices excessively utilize short-term repairs, which ultimately defer the cost of future, more expensive repairs. 

