The Yuba City Council has new leadership after members appointed a mayor and vice mayor for 2021 at a meeting earlier this week.
Councilman Marc Boomgaarden was appointed as the city’s new mayor, while Councilman Dave Shaw was appointed vice mayor. The newest council member, Wade Kirchner, who was elected in November, was also administered an oath of office during Tuesday’s meeting.
“I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Yuba City. I consider it an honor,” Boomgaarden said. “As your mayor, I’m inheriting a city that has been running efficiently and providing good services to the citizens that live here and the guests who visit.
“I’ve always had a personal goal regarding my work efforts; the goal is to leave whatever I’m involved in in better condition than when I began there. I was able to do that with the Yuba City Fire Department, I believe I have done that with my career at Valley Truck and Tractor, and it is certainly my intent to carry this goal forward as mayor and council member of Yuba City.”
Boomgaarden said there are a number of key items the council will look to accomplish heading into 2021. Priorities include continuing to operate the city and the services it provides to residents; hiring a new city manager; completing a master tax exchange agreement with Sutter County; continuing to cooperate and collaborate with regional partners; placing an emphasis on business retention, expansion and attraction where possible; and developing implementable strategies around encouraging the development of affordable housing within the city.
Council members also met for a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss threats to public services or facilities. According to the agenda, the emergency meeting was called to address rapid changes and a developing emergency situation related to a dramatic increase in infections related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council members voted to discuss the topic during a closed session. After returning from the closed session, City Attorney Shannon Chaffin said there were no reportable actions taken by council.
The city released a statement on Thursday afternoon addressing why the council chose to meet in both open and closed sessions on the topic.
“The reason for this is straightforward: This surge and anticipated orders can have an impact that could threaten or disrupt the ability to deliver certain public services and operate facilities of both the city and the surrounding jurisdictions, and unfortunately there are those who do not have our community interests in mind who, if they knew specific details of emergency plan responses and those of our neighbors, may try to take advantage of this,” Boomgaarden wrote in the statement. “...As you might imagine these discussions do include sensitive topics and it was the council’s decision that these discussions be held in closed session.”