Editor’s Note: This is the fourth of several reports on candidate responses garnered at forums sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and the Appeal. The Q-and-A articles coming out of the forums will run through this week. Those who wish can watch recordings of the forums by going to the Appeal’s Facebook page or the Chamber of Commerce website. This installment is the second half of the forum involving four candidates for two Yuba City City Council seats.
Four candidates are running for two positions on the Yuba City Council. They answered questions at a forum last week hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
Candidates include incumbents Manny Cardoza and Shon Harris, and challengers Wade Kirchner and Gerry Mains.
Q: Streets in the city are in terrible shape. As a council member, why has the city held off on road maintenance? Is it to garner more support for a sales tax increase? What are your priorities for road maintenance?
Harris said the city hasn’t wanted to hold off on road maintenance, but in order to just keep the roads flat, and nothing else, it would cost $8 million a year – the city is currently putting $3 million a year toward its roads. He said the city hopes to receive some funding to help bridge the funding gap and has a proposal in front of the Sacramento Area Council of Governments board that would help. He said the city wants to improve its roads but it also comes down to priorities.
Cardoza said the city’s street department is doing the best it can with its resources, but at best that allows for putting bandaids on the problem. The only way to solve the problem is by obtaining more money from the state or through a tax measure. At this time, he said he’s happy with the work the street department does and that if someone has a pothole they want fixed, they can report it to the city and it will be taken care of within 24 hours.
Mains said the council is doing the best they can with what they have. One way to help the situation is by helping the public understand the city’s priorities, which is the job of the council. The city can only do what it has the money to do, but the public could also participate by helping come up with solutions.
Kirchner said it’s obvious that roads are important and the issue comes down to priorities.
Q: Marysville continues to benefit from revenues generated from its cannabis dispensaries and reports no uptick in crimes or problems. Will there ever be a time Yuba City allows for dispensaries? Why/why not?
Cardoza said the council has a zero tolerance policy regarding dispensaries and he will uphold that. If residents need cannabis, they have options, he said, whether it be a drive to Marysville or through a delivery service. He said the state allows for indoor grows, but other than that, he will uphold what has been decided by past council members.
Mains said it’s a simple answer, which is that he’s against it.
Kirchner said just because the city can make money from dispensaries doesn’t mean it should. When it comes to cannabis, he said, it’s important to consider the downside of it as well, and at the end of the day, the voters would have to approve of it. Personally, he doesn’t see any positives of allowing for dispensaries, and if someone needs it, they can go to Marysville.
Harris said he’s come around and understands that folks can benefit from cannabis for medical purposes, but the majority of the council and its constituents aren’t in favor of allowing for it within the city. He’s personally not in favor of introducing drugs into the city and said that if someone needs it, there are other resources available to them. He said while it may be a cash cow, there is more to consider than just money alone.
Q: Progress has been made in the amount of services available to homeless individuals in the area. There is a well-crafted network of organizations addressing the topic, including the county, city and other organizations. What are the next steps we must take to keep the process of reducing homelessness going?
Mains said addressing the issue has been a passion of his for years and he’s been involved in trying to help through different avenues. He said thinking the city could make a law or program that is going to motivate people isn’t the same as getting other residents to care enough to help make change happen. His opinion is that churches have failed at addressing the issue, which now means it’s the government’s responsibility – something he thinks shouldn’t be the case.
Kirchner said there are currently about 1,000 homeless individuals in the county, some of whom are down on their luck, others struggling with mental health issues. He said services are available for those that want it, and those that have chosen that lifestyle need to be encouraged to go somewhere else. It’s a tough issue, he said, and he feels the community needs to do more. He said the city needs to work with the county on the complex issue.
Harris said it comes down to empowering rather than enabling homeless folks to get out of their situation. He said there are several steps in place and that the city has partnerships with the county, as well as invested in housing and other areas to help. He said there are many factors that lead to homelessness and that those issues need to be addressed in order to help homeless individuals out of their situation.
Cardoza said all local jurisdictions are working together to address the issue. He said there are those that want help and those that don’t, and the efforts that are being made to address the issue are for those that want help. He said the local homeless shelters have done a good job in recent years helping get people off the street, and while it will take time, he feels the area will win the war against homelessness.
Q: COVID-19 – A lot of people have the desire to simplify things; some think everything should open up; some think this will be over soon. What are your thoughts on opening everything up and what if this goes on for another year? Where’s your leadership come into play in this situation?
Kirchner said it’s unclear how long the pandemic will drag on. He said certain decisions implemented by the state haven’t made sense, in terms of when certain businesses can or cannot open. He credited Assemblyman James Gallagher for calling the state out for some of its decisions and that the state’s one-size-fits-all approach isn’t working for rural areas.
Harris said he has over 20 years of leadership experience, specifically in law enforcement. He said the city is responding to the incident rather than reacting, and it has to be done methodically. He said half of residents think businesses should open and the other half think they should remain closed, and it is up to officials to balance those concerns with science, sound policy and collaboration with state officials. He said much of the discussion has turned into a partisan topic and it would benefit the community to get through that and move forward with the best information available.
Cardoza said he’s learned a lot in the last six month. He credited Bi-County Public Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu for the work she has done thus far. As far as the council is concerned, he said officials are working together to address the issue and that businesses will do what they have to do. He said the city is there to help its businesses and the community needs to follow the directives of health officials.
Mains said he thinks the governor has trampled on citizens’ constitutional rights and that he wants to be the voice for the growing resistance. While he thinks COVID-19 is a virus, he also believes it has become politically charged and he doesn’t believe the governor has plans to open the economy until after the election. He said the public needs to stand up to the governor, though it may cost the city money in doing so. He said locals should be able to deal with local problems.
Q: Is annexing the keyhole area in south Yuba City a dead issue?
Harris said it’s a dead issue right now and that the voters have spoken. However, he isn’t opposed to exploring the opportunity again. He said it isn’t the city’s job to persuade residents, rather to provide impartial information about the pros and cons. He said it ultimately comes down to the voters, though the area would benefit from the additional services through the police department.
Cardoza said it’s a dead issue at this time, though he’d love to educate residents in the area to let them know the great benefits they would receive from having the area annexed. He said some residents believe the annexation would require residents to establish curbs and gutters, hook up to the sewer or pay for city lights, though that isn’t entirely true – residents would only have to hook up to city sewer if their own septic system goes out. He said he would support what the residents want.
Mains said he cannot improve upon his opponents’ answer and agreed with what they had to say.
Kirchner said he grew up in the keyhole area and is surprised that a lot of residents in that area don’t understand why they don’t want it. He said a lot of disinformation was shared a few years ago regarding the effort. He said he believes there are benefits to it, particularly increased law enforcement patrol. However, he said, it’s up to voters to decide and educate themselves.