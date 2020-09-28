Editor’s Note: This is the third of several reports on candidate responses garnered at forums sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and the Appel. The Q-and-A articles coming out of the forums will run through this week. Those who wish can watch recordings of the forums by going to the Appeal’s Facebook page or the Chamber of Commerce website. This installment opens a round for the four candidates for two City Council seats.
Four candidates running for two positions on the Yuba City Council answered questions on a variety of topics during a forum last week hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
Candidates included incumbents Manny Cardoza and Shon Harris, as well as challengers Wade Kirchner and Gerry Mains.
Q: Can you give your assessment of how Yuba City stands with both fire protection and flood protection?
Kirchner said the levee system will always need to be a concern of the city’s and that it won’t be a one-time fix. He said the current system has been repaired with slurry walls though he feels more needs to be done. As for the city’s firefighters, he said officials need to think about applying for more SAFER grants to ensure first responders have the tools they need and a competitive salary to not lose personnel to other districts.
Harris said the city’s fire department does an outstanding job with what they have to work with. He agrees that the city would benefit from having more firefighters and that the city will do what it can to bolster the ranks and retain higher-quality personnel. In terms of flood protection, he said the city now has a 200-year level of protection following the work done by the Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency. He said he’s confident in the work that has been completed to date though it will always require ongoing maintenance.
Cardoza said the city’s fire protection has been fully staffed within the past four years, though the city will need to obtain more grants to ensure that continues. As for flood control, he credited the work done on the West levee by SBFCA, particularly to install slurry walls, which provide a 200-year level of protection for the city. He said the city is much safer today than four years ago.
Mains said the subjects aren’t something he has been educated on, though he hopes his experience as a business owner would give him the wisdom to handle whatever situations may arise.
Q: Why has the critical position of city manager been effectively unfilled since (Steve) Kroeger resigned? Do you think it’s acceptable to go without one this long?
Harris said it would be ideal for the city to have a top executive in place, but it comes down to finding the right fit. He said he doesn’t think it’s acceptable to have gone this long but officials want to be sure they do their due diligence in the process. He said officials want to fill the position as soon as possible, but they don’t want to settle, which is why they formed an ad hoc committee to oversee the process.
Cardoza said the city is looking for a highly qualified city manager, and the ongoing pandemic didn’t help make the process easier. He said the current council is working together to find a solution and is going through the process.
Mains said the process of finding a new city manager needs to be deliberate. As a landscape business owner, he said he’s had to hire and fire many people and being in a position like that requires the individual to be passionate about what they are doing.
Kirchner said he was a fan of Kroeger’s and that his departure was a huge loss for the city. He feels the city dropped the ball in finding a competent replacement and that it is still paying for the one that left (Michael Rock). As far as the process goes, he said, he feels the city needs to do a better job at seeking feedback from the community about who they would like to fill the position or what qualities they’d like in a candidate.
Q: It seems we hear as much complaining when a development or construction project is approved as we do from builders who want to get plans approved. Is there too much red tape or about the right amount? How do you make it as easy as possible for developers without overlooking the wishes of residents?
Cardoza said the city has had red tape in the past, but thanks to the work of the Economic Development Department, that red tape has been cut by more than half. He said the city has an online system that helps save time in the process and makes it easier for contractors and developers. He said the city is willing to work with anyone interested.
Mains said it’s critical to get the public involved in the process as much as possible. He said much of the public doesn’t understand the process, so getting them involved is a challenge. He would focus on educating the public about what the proposed projects are and their costs.
Kirchner said another word for red tape is incentive, and developers need a reason to build in the city. If they can build in Lincoln and Roseville for the same price, they are less likely to build in Yuba City, he said, so it comes down to officials making it more competitive, and that can be done through modifying developer fees.
Harris said the public has every opportunity to get involved and have their voices heard about new development by participating in the city’s planning commission process. He said in order to entice new development, it’s the city’s job to streamline the process as much as possible. He said the city has already reduced impact fees by 50 percent to make it more enticing, as well as established that the city is an opportunity zone for new development.
Q: Retails sales at brick and mortar are giving way to online sales. How does that impact the city and how do you stop that bleeding?
Mains said he doesn’t know if it’s the city’s responsibility to stop free enterprise. He said those that offer the services the public want will get the business, though residents have a voice in choosing what sort of businesses they allow within the city and which ones they give their business. He doesn’t feel it’s the council’s job to legislate the issue, it comes down to free enterprise.
Kirchner said COVID-19 has made the issue much worse. The best way to tackle it, he said, is to promote shopping and dining within the area as a patriotic duty. He said elected officials should do what they can to support those businesses that are hurting, considering they supported the city in good times.
Harris said online shopping is the wave of the future, however, that will never replace quality service. The benefit of having a small-town atmosphere is that local businesses provide a high level of quality service. He said the city can do more to come up with creative ways of finding solutions.
Cardoza said the city has a slogan, which encourages people to shop local, buy local and stay local. He said while there is online shopping, officials do what they can to encourage residents to support local businesses. He credited the work of the chamber of commerce for their efforts, as well as the city’s downtown business association.
Q: Council has contemplated a sales tax measure to increase sales tax for the city. What’s your position on placing a sales tax measure on the ballot? Why didn’t it get support to be placed on the ballot this November?
Kirchner said he is against any kind of sales tax increase at this time as he doesn’t feel it’s necessary. He said there is a time and place for such a discussion and acknowledged that Marysville experimented with it and it ended up benefiting the city. Still, he wouldn’t support raising the sales tax at this time.
Harris said he’s not in favor of taxes, like anybody else, though when it becomes necessary it’s important to provide the pertinent information to the public to allow them to better understand the need for an increase. He said he’d support the effort to put it in front of voters to let them decide, along with the information necessary to make an educated decision. He said it ultimately comes down to what voters decide.
Cardoza said the city isn’t getting the amount of revenue it needs to take care of its infrastructure and staffing needs, and that budgets are lean. While he’s not in favor of a tax measure, he’d invite the community to decide and would do his part to educate them to help with the decision. Whatever the public decides, he said he’d support.
Mains said he’s against any kind of taxes unless it’s absolutely necessary. He said the public needs to be informed on why a new tax is needed, and the reason most initiatives are shot down is because the public isn’t aware of what’s happening behind the scenes. He said the public has a right to decide on whether they want an increase, though inflation isn’t going to stop.