Yuba City Council held a nearly three hour information session on commercial cannabis during its Tuesday meeting which included presentations from city staff, industry representatives and public comment.
Mayor Marc Boomgaarden told the crowded council chambers that the purpose of the agenda item was to gather information and not take an action.
“This is information tonight. There isn’t any final decision that would come,” Boomgaarden said. “There’s a lot of process that’s going to take place before something would be permitted in Yuba City.”
The mayor’s comment came after an initial presentation on Yuba City’s history with cannabis and what the council could decide to do with the industry from Development Services Director Benjamin Moody. In 2017, Yuba City implemented a cannabis ordinance that prohibited all commercial cannabis activities in the city. Moody said the city cannot stop deliveries of cannabis products into the city that have been purchased from suppliers based in nearby cities such as Colusa or Sacramento. He said the city also cannot prohibit personal cultivation. With proper permitting, an individual can grow up to six plants indoors at a personal residence.
Perfect Union, which operates 13 retail storefronts in California including one in Marysville, presented the company’s business model and addressed some of the criticisms of the industry. Arturo Sanchez, general counsel for Perfect Union parent company MWG Holdings, said cities don’t have many opportunities to develop a new revenue stream and cannabis could provide that to Yuba City.
“Right now, all of those revenue opportunities are going to someone else,” Sanchez said. “Because they can deliver to your city and you have no control and you have no opportunity to capture that tax base.”
He said the Marysville dispensary sees approximately 21,000 customers per year with Yuba City zip codes.
Angelica Sanchez, director of government affairs for Perfect Union, presented a projection of tax revenue for a dispensary that had its gross receipts taxed at 4 percent. She said by year five, a dispensary could make $325,715 in a year. In its third year, the Marysville dispensary is expected to bring in about $1 million in tax revenue and is taxed at 5 percent, according to Angelica Sanchez.
Vice President of Government Affairs Caity Maple said adding a dispensary would not create an odor problem, would not increase crime near the dispensary, would increase property values, would not lead to more underage use, and is less addictive than alcohol or tobacco products.
In addition to the retail presentation, representatives from Horizon Capital talked about the benefits of the cultivation side of the cannabis industry, which included adding new, well-paying jobs in Yuba City.
What followed was more than an hour of public comments almost entirely in opposition to adding a dispensary to the city. Those included in the opposition were Sutter County Supervisor Mat Conant and Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes.
Others in attendance who voiced opposition included those in the education field.
“We can talk about business plans, regulations, we can talk about what’s best for the community. But what I’ve not heard is what’s best for children,” retired educator Bill Embleton said.
Superintendent of the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Tom Reusser and Yuba City Charter School Superintendent James Ferreira spoke in opposition.
“I don’t think Yuba City’s ever done anything just because somebody else was doing it,” Ferreira said. “That’s not been in our culture.”
He compared the presentation from the industry representatives to, “putting lipstick on a pig.”
Yuba City resident William Zapata was one of two people who spoke at the meeting in support of bringing a dispensary to Yuba City. He operates a delivery service which serves Yuba City customers and he urged the council to take advantage of missing revenue.
“I think it’s good for the community,” Zapata said.
During council comments, Vice Mayor Dave Shaw questioned what the next steps would be after such a lengthy information session. He indicated that his preference would be to leave the current ordinance in place or leave it up to the Yuba City voters to decide.
“This is a very divisive, very polarized subject that will rip a community apart,” Shaw said
Councilmember Shon Harris said he received more emails in favor of a dispensary than those against but wanted more time before making a final decision. Councilmember Grace Espindola talked about the concerns of the impact on the city’s youth but pointed out that the illicit market is a danger to the community right now. She wanted the issue to be brought back to the council for possible further action. Councilmember Wade Kirchner said 54 percent of Yuba City voters voted against Prop 64 in 2016 that legalized cannabis in California. However, he said he needed more time to make a decision.
Boomgaarden said the session was held due to interest from businesses in operating in the city and providing staff with feedback about whether the city’s stance on cannabis has changed. He said part of the city’s goals are to be friendly to business no matter what type.
“I’m interested in what a cultivation ordinance would look like,” Boomgaarden said.
He said he’d like more information on storefront cannabis businesses but said he will be asking questions of the city manager’s office with the hope of bringing the item back to the council for further action.
“We’re in a fact finding mode,” Boomgaarden said.
In other business:
– City Council held the second public hearing regarding switching to district-based elections. City Manager Dave Vaughn gave a brief overview of what the process of switching from at-large to district based elections will entail.
The next phase of the process will include draft maps for where city districts will be located. The deadline for the public to submit drafts is Oct. 26. A third public hearing is scheduled to be held on Nov. 2 to discuss the submitted maps, discuss election sequencing, and solicit input from the public on neighborhoods and communities of interest. After Vaughn’s presentation, no members of the public made comments.
“Very interesting that nobody seems to be very interested in this,” Boomgaarden said during the meeting.
Prior to the regular meeting, a closed session meeting was held at 5 p.m. One item in the closed session agenda was a conference with legal counsel over anticipated litigation. The item relates to the city receiving a letter from an attorney representing a person allegedly residing in the city who claims the city’s current system of elections violated the California Voting Rights Act.
Vaughn said this week that until the switch to district-based elections is complete, the threat of litigation remains.
– City council authorized the purchase of 800 Memcor S10N membrane filtration modules for DuPont Water Solutions in the amount of $750,904.99.
The city’s Water Treatment Plant has two cells consisting of 800 membrane filtration modules each. In November 2020, the council authorized the purchase of 800 modules for cell No. 1 in response to the modules reaching the end of their 10-year expected service life.
A capital improvement program (CIP) account (Membrane Replacement) was established in the fiscal year 2020/21 CIP budget specifically for this purchase, according to a staff report.