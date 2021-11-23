The Yuba City Council met in closed session Tuesday to discuss filling the city manager position in the wake of City Manager Dave Vaughn announcing he will be leaving the city on Dec. 10 to take a position in the private sector.
Vaughn has been the city manager since February. He was selected after a nationwide search process. The city parted ways with its former city manager, Michael Rock, for undisclosed reasons in March 2020, six months after Rock took the job. Public Works Director Diana Langley served as interim city manager before Vaughn was hired, according to Appeal archives.
Vaughn’s new role will be as the western executive vice president for an organization specializing in environmental services. During Tuesday’s meeting, the council appointed Mayor Marc Boomgaarden and Vice Mayor Dave Shaw to serve on an ad hoc committee to make recommendations on how to proceed on appointing an interim city manager, according to a Yuba City news release.
“The city council is committed to filling the vacant position of city manager as quickly as possible with a qualified interim city manager,” Boomgaarden said via the release.