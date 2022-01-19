After deciding in September of last year that they would move forward with switching city council elections from at-large to district-based elections, Yuba City councilmembers on Tuesday continued that process with the selection of a map outlining the new districts and who would represent them.
In the current system, residents in Yuba City vote for each member of the council regardless of where the resident or the candidate is registered to vote in the city. Under a district-based system, the city would be divided into districts and candidates would only run for the seat representing the district in which they are registered to vote. Residents then would only be able to vote for a candidate from their district.
The district-based map the city council decided Tuesday they would move forward with is called the “NDC Green Map.” Once the map is fully approved, then elections for Districts One, Two and Three would occur in 2022. Districts Four and Five would hold elections in 2024.
Based on the boundaries defined within the Green Map, Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw would represent District One. Councilmembers Marc Boomgaarden and Shon Harris currently represent what would be District Two. Councilmember Grace Espindola would represent District Three and Vice Mayor Wade Kirchner would represent District Four. District Five, according to the Green Map, currently does not have a councilmember who represents it.
During Tuesday’s meeting regarding the new districts, some from the Punjabi community expressed their frustration that the new map would divide their community in half, something officials said was unavoidable because of other requirements necessary when drawing up fair maps.
“Out of the 3 proposed maps, NDC Green does the best job of meeting redistricting guidelines,” said Harjit Singh of Yuba City in an emailed statement to the council. “However, there are still some areas of improvement for it. District 3 is cutting into neighborhoods that should be a part of District 4. In order to keep this community of interest intact, I recommend that the city extend the easternmost part of District 4 to Walton Ave.”
According to a previous staff report concerning the need for district-based elections, they are consistent with the California Voting Rights Act, which encourages district elections for communities with a significant population of minority groups.
Another resident of Yuba City had similar concerns about the Punjabi community and its representation on the council.
“As a member of the Punjabi community, I strongly believe that out of the three maps that have been proposed, NDC Green is best at representing my community. Though this map is much better at representing my community than the Orange and Purple Maps, there are still some very important changes that are needed to be made in this map (Map Green) for it to accurately represent the Punjabi community living in Yuba City,” said Rina Singh in an emailed statement to the council. “District 4 and 3 split the Punjabi community in half, and the Punjabi neighborhoods that are placed with District 3, should be kept together with the rest of the Punjabi community in District 4. Therefore, I ask the city to extend the easternmost part of District 4 to Walton Avenue. This will ensure that this community of interest (the Punjabi Community living in District 4), which shares the same language, culture, places of worship is kept together.”
Shannon Chaffin, city attorney for Yuba City, stressed that the changes suggested by the community members would affect other requirements needed to keep district maps fair for all.
“We have to keep a certain amount of balance,” Chaffin said. “There’s only so many people you can have in one district or the other. District Four is already one of the biggest districts already. If it were to take on additional population, there would be problems with having one district overpopulated and the other districts underpopulated that have to have adjustments around which would hit our boundaries as well.”
Boomgaarden said it was time to move forward with the district process because of potential legal issues that may occur if the city didn’t follow through. He said he wants to continue to make the districting process as transparent as possible.
“It’s important to note that through the help of our demographer and our council and the deliberations in staff is to continue to be transparent and make this districting process, which is brand new to Yuba City, as legally defendable as possible,” Boomgaarden said. “… By virtue of the stuff that we have been through as a council … is the Green Map and the sequencing provided by such is the most legally defensible, doesn’t include any gerrymandering, none of that kind of shenanigans that sometimes goes on in communities.”
Espindola also agreed that the NDC Green Map was the best option for the city and its residents.
“I appreciate the input by the two community members,” Espindola said. “… I agree, that NDC Green Map is the best map in the balance of the work.”
As a result of the council passing the motion, the next public hearing regarding the new district-based map will be on Feb. 1.
Affordable housing
Not on the council’s agenda on Tuesday because of a decision made by the city on Friday, was discussion about potential affordable housing being made available through a project that would have converted Bonanza Inn, located at 1001 Clark Ave. in Yuba City, into 130 low-income apartment units.
Under the proposed plan that was rejected by the city, Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter would have used Homekey 2.0 funding provided by the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act, to provide an affordable housing option for residents in the Yuba-Sutter region.
Two similar Homekey and permanent housing projects already completed by Habitat for Humanity include Harmony Village, a 63-unit facility in Yuba City, and Prosperity Village, a 62-unit facility in Linda.
Residents at those facilities expressed their support for these projects at the council’s meeting on Dec. 21, 2021, and how living in these facilities has changed their lives.
“I wasn’t homeless, but I was close to it,” said an elderly resident from Harmony Village at the December meeting. “I just feel really blessed that I’m able to live there. I feel secure and everybody’s friendly and outgoing. You look after one another and you help each other. I just feel real good about living there. I’m thankful that I can wake up in the morning and I have a warm roof over my head and a cool spot in the summertime.”
Residents in the neighborhood around Bonanza were concerned with how an affordable housing project would impact their properties and property values.
“We are surrounded by the less fortunate and it’s time to evaluate the direction the city is going,” a resident said during the December meeting. “Do we want the center of our town to be a constant reminder of low economy? I would think any new business looking at a new location would have second thoughts for a bright future close to the proposed project. We need to pump up revenue and encourage business growth. It would make more sense in a place where there was planned development, not in the center of Yuba City.”
Joseph Hale, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, presented the plan to the city council at its December meeting and the issue was expected to come up again for a vote or discussion at the council’s meeting on Tuesday.
After Friday’s decision by the city not to move forward with the project, Hale said, “I think what it’s really about is NIMBYism.”
At Tuesday’s council meeting, two residents of Yuba City expressed their dissatisfaction with the city’s decision to not move forward with a project that would have directly addressed the ongoing and increasing issue of homelessness and affordable housing in the Yuba-Sutter region.
“I am coming tonight, thinking this was going to be an occasion to address the Homekey project that was described in the paper on Saturday and apparently it’s already been decided not to proceed and I just wanted to register my disappointment,” said James Anderson. “My disappointment on behalf of those friends that I work with regularly through the winter shelter months, but the disappointment too from the larger community. I know there’s always a nearby pushback that comes from any potential project. I see that Bonanza … (is) an ideal opportunity to transform it into something that would become very suitable for a select group of our people including our veterans. I realize that if we don’t want to do something, we’ll find a reason. If we do want to do something, we will find a way.”
Laura Anderson also expressed to the council her disappointment in the city’s decision.
“I live in Yuba City but I’m a teacher in Marysville and I am very very aware with my students and people that I work with that have a lesser income than I do, the great difficulty of finding affordable housing and so I was really disappointed,” she said. “I’ve seen what Habitat has done with (other Homekey projects) … been there and I’ve talked to several people who live there and I actually think the project at Bonanza could have improved the neighborhood, it could have upgraded, because I’ve seen Habitat do a really good job. And I know you have your reasons, but I’m just really personally and professionally disappointed because I think it could have been a very good thing.”
Shaw on Tuesday said he and the city have spoken with leaders at Habitat for Humanity and that the city does plan on working with the nonprofit in the future.
“This particular project is where it’s at just because of the merits and things that go with it,” said Shaw. “Nothing against Habitat and they do a heck of a job. They serve a part of our community. We have partnered in the past. We look forward to partnering in the future and we just want to be very much involved in … getting all the answers we need.”
The Appeal was provided lengthy answers given by Habitat to the community and council about their concerns, but Shaw said last week those were not sufficient.
Hale said Habitat did present what was asked of it and that considerable money and hours were poured into the presentation of the project and answering questions that the city and community had.
He said Habitat sent the city a 10-year budget that showed the plan would be successful and other legal documents that would be required. Hale also said what was being requested by Yuba City was far more than what any other jurisdiction Habitat has worked with previously for similar projects has asked for, the Appeal previously reported.
At the end of Tuesday’s council meeting, Shaw addressed the issue again.
“The city is committed to doing something about the homeless issue and affordable housing,” said Shaw. “We have been committed for some time. As we’ve talked about, a lot of the money that comes through is one-time money. We’ve got to look at what’s the best use of that. How do we put things together? A lot of times we get focused on the short-term goals, just seeing instant results.”
Shaw said he would like to focus in the next few months on a long-term strategy for affordable housing and what he said was a “homeless crisis” in the city.
“What does a long-term strategy look like?” he asked. “How do we take the money that we have and put it together to make a real impact and not just … a flash in the pan. … We’re not about one-time results. We’re really looking for something that’s long lasting.”
Shaw admitted the problem is continuing to grow and getting bigger each year.
“We want to do something about this,” he said.