The Yuba City City Council on Tuesday night made the transition to district-based voting official after it approved an ordinance to establish the switch from at-large elections.
Previously, residents in Yuba City voted for each member of the council regardless of where the resident or the candidate was registered to vote in the city. Under the new district-based system, the city is now divided into districts and candidates can only run for the seat representing the district in which they are registered to vote. Residents also are only able to vote for a candidate from their district.
After numerous public hearings, the council voted to approve the proposed “Green Map” that divides the districts and its representatives for district-based elections that remain consistent with the California Voting Rights Act, which encourages district elections for communities with a significant population of minority groups.
Under the new districts established by the Green Map, current Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw will represent District One. Councilmembers Marc Boomgaarden and Shon Harris will represent District Two. Councilmember Grace Espindola will represent District Three and Vice Mayor Wade Kirchner will represent District Four. District Five, according to the Green Map, currently does not have a councilmember who represents it.
As a result of the change, District One, District Two and District Three will hold elections in November for their respective council seats. District Four and District Five elections will occur in 2024.
During a previous public hearing on the issue in January, some residents near District Three and District Four raised concerns that the new map would split some communities of interest.
“As a member of the Punjabi community, I strongly believe that out of the three maps that have been proposed, NDC Green is best at representing my community. Though this map is much better at representing my community than the Orange and Purple Maps, there are still some very important changes that are needed to be made in this map (Map Green) for it to accurately represent the Punjabi community living in Yuba City,” said Rina Singh in an emailed statement to the council. “District 4 and 3 split the Punjabi community in half, and the Punjabi neighborhoods that are placed with District 3, should be kept together with the rest of the Punjabi community in District 4. Therefore, I ask the city to extend the easternmost part of District 4 to Walton Avenue. This will ensure that this community of interest (the Punjabi Community living in District 4), which shares the same language, culture, places of worship is kept together.”
Shannon Chaffin, city attorney for Yuba City, said during that January council meeting that the changes suggested by Singh would affect other requirements needed to keep district maps fair for all.
“We have to keep a certain amount of balance,” Chaffin said. “There’s only so many people you can have in one district or the other. District Four is already one of the biggest districts already. If it were to take on additional population, there would be problems with having one district overpopulated and the other districts underpopulated that have to have adjustments around which would hit our boundaries as well.”
After public comment on Tuesday, the district-based voting ordinance was approved by all council members and will go into effect in 30 days.
Former mayor
speaks out
During Tuesday’s meeting, the council was poised to approve the Green Map and move to district-based elections without much public opposition. However, a former Yuba City councilmember and mayor expressed outrage at the council’s potential decision before storming out of the meeting after making a comment on the issue.
“In the United States, voters choose those best reflecting the demographics of respective communities. Districting of a city promotes this agenda,” former Yuba City Councilmember and Mayor John Buckland said. “The proposal on the table put forth by the Yuba City Council is biased. It was only considered by current council members with the intent of incumbency. They failed to research over 125 ordinances or policies to determine best practices to avoid perception and involvement of bias on the part of the currently elected officials.”
Buckland said there was no transparency from the council regarding the process because he claimed there was no public participation involved in drawing the lines. He also claimed there was “gerrymandering” and “shenanigans” with drawing district lines.
“The lines of District Three have weighted demographics and adjustments to include the residents of the current elected member,” Buckland said. “... Look at how the council has devised a scheme to allow an incumbent in District Two to remain active for reelection while another serving the same district is proposed to serve at-large while voiding District Five of elected representation.”
Buckland said District Five was placed at a disadvantage because it lacked “representation of a qualified legally elected member representing the district.”
He said the council should adjust the lines between District Three and District Four and hold open elections for District One, District Three and District Five in 2022.
“This provides current elected members to fill out their terms and currently open up elections in those other districts,” Buckland said.
In response, the city and council sought to correct what they saw as a misrepresentation of the actual facts of the district-based elections process that the city and council has had over the past several months.
Chaffin said the council previously decided not to pursue a map where current councilmembers would not have conflicting jurisdictions, but ultimately decided not to use that map because it did not meet the requirements and standards of the state and council.
“Instead they selected what’s called the Green Map,” Chaffin said. “... In the Green Map, Councilmember Harris and Councilmember Boomgaarden, if they both decided to run for the district election, would be running against one another. That is the reason why there is no one in District Five.”
In response to Buckland’s gerrymandering claim, Chaffin said the city had hired an independent demographer, National Demographics Corporation, to assess different legal requirements and census data to create the most fair maps possible for the council and city to consider.
The drawing of district maps must adhere to federal laws and California criteria including equal population in each district, be in compliance with the Federal Voting Rights Act, have no racial gerrymandering, be geographically contiguous, have easily identifiable boundaries, and be relatively compact, the Appeal previously reported. In addition, communities of interest must be kept together.
Robert McEntire, a consultant with National Demographics Corporation, told the council in September 2021 that another rule for districts is that they not discriminate for or against a political party.
“We don’t look at past voting data within your area,” McEntire previously told the council. “We look at who voted but we don’t look at who they voted for. It’s not in our database that we’re analyzing.”
According to its website, National Demographics Corporation is a “non-partisan firm” that focuses on guiding its clients “through the process of their projects, while leaving the final policy choices to the residents, staff and elected leaders of our client jurisdictions.”
With regards to Buckland’s claim of a lack of transparency, Chaffin noted that the districting process has been taking place for about six months and there have been five public hearings about it.
The first public hearing was on Sept. 21, 2021, and at the meeting, McEntire said members of the public were able to submit maps that would be analyzed by National Demographics Corporation for their legality and posted online.
“I can say that all requirements of the California Voting Rights Act with regards to public notice and hearings have been met,” Chaffin said on Tuesday. “I can say that we have had five hearings on this matter and an opportunity for the public to submit maps. I can say that the city has engaged in extensive efforts to provide … mapping tools for the community that are actually used by professional demographers.”
He stressed that from a legal perspective, the city has met all requirements of the California Voting Rights Act.
Boomgaarden responded to the issue by saying it was a little “late in the game” to be concerned about the process when the public was given so much advance notice of the district-based voting change and how to get involved.
“I think we have been extremely transparent,” he said.
Boomgaarden also addressed the gerrymandering and “shenanigans” concern brought by Buckland.
“If there were shenanigans going on or gerrymandering going on, do you think for a moment that we would sit back and pit each other against each other?” Boomgaarden said. “That’s just ludicrous as far as I’m concerned, that’s beyond belief to me. … We did what was right and did what the demographer told us was a defensible, legal position in regards to establishing these districts for the legal representations that are laid out for us by the state of California. To say there was gerrymandering or shenanigans, I think is a patently false statement.”
The other councilmembers shared the same sentiment and emphasized that efforts were made to make sure the public was aware of the process.
“We’ve complied with every aspect of the law,” Harris said.