The Yuba City City Council unanimously approved its annual operating budget alongside its capital improvement program and appropriations limit for the 2023/24 fiscal year on Tuesday night.

After a lengthy budget workshop on May 23, the city council revisited presentations regarding different aspects of the proposed budget during its regular meeting. Through its development and consideration, the city’s Budget Ad Hoc Committee set to ensure that the 2023/24 operating budget reflected the city’s goals in enhancing public safety, infrastructure and fiscal responsibility while also establishing a business-friendly environment.

