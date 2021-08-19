Yuba City Council unanimously passed a resolution to purchase a sewer truck and dump truck at its Tuesday meeting, according to City Manager Dave Vaughn.
The council authorized the finance director to appropriate $640,517.25 in the vehicle replacement fund for the purchase of a sewer-vac-con truck and a 12-yard dump truck. In addition, $5,000 will be appropriated in the fund for aftermarket upfitting of radios and additional safety equipment, according to a staff report.
To help fund the city’s Vehicle Replacement Plan, the council voted to authorize the execution and delivery of a master equipment lease/purchase agreement and separate equipment schedules for the acquisition, financing and leasing of certain equipment for the public benefit. The vehicle replacement plan has been consistently underfunded for general fund vehicles, according to a staff report. During a May 25 budget study session, staff proposed leasing vehicles and using 10-year financing.
Yuba City has already authorized the $1.9 million purchase of two fire apparatus with the intention to reimburse the vehicle replacement plan with the proceeds of the proposed lease financing. The sewer truck and dump truck approved to be purchased on Tuesday cost $490,017 and $150,000 respectively, according to a staff report.
The sewer truck will be purchased from Municipal Maintenance Equipment of Redding and the dump truck from PB Loader Corporation. Delivery time is 120 to 150 days after the order is placed for each.
In other business:
– The council unanimously approved a three-year memorandum of understanding with Fire Management. The group consists of three battalion chiefs and one fire marshal making it the smallest bargaining unit and one made up of recently promoted employees.
The previous employment agreement with Fire Management expired on June 30. The changes to the agreement include a one-time distribution of $4,000 per eligible member; battalion chiefs at 15 percent above fire captains; and the fire marshal at 7.5 percent above fire captains. The change will result in a net increase in cost of $48,500 for fiscal year 2021/22 for the general fund, according to a staff report.
Along with approving the agreement, the council approved a supplemental appropriation of $16,400 to the adopted 2021/22 general fund budget.
– City council approved an interim host agreement with Recycling Industries Inc. to satisfy a condition of use for the operation of the facility. The recycling center operates at 140 Epley Dr.
“The fiscal impact associated with the host fee agreement will result in ongoing revenue to offset impacts and costs of hosting the facility within the city,” a city staff report read. “Revenue is proposed to be initially set at $4.40 per ton for all material transferred to a landfill.”
If the site receives its maximum operation volume of 100 tons per day, six days per week, after a 10 percent factor for material being recyclable and/or recovered, the agreement would result in approximately $123,000 per year in revenue to the city, according to a staff report.