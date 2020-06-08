Yuba City Council members are planning a special meeting tonight to discuss the city’s $3.5 million budget shortfall projected for the upcoming fiscal year and possible solutions.
The workshop will review the proposed 2020/21 operating and capital improvement project budgets.
“We have staff scheduled to give us a brief review of the reduction scenarios presented by every department head at our last meeting. After reviewing the reduction scenarios we will come together to weigh our options and dissect the budget as best we can,” said Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris. “My hope is we will provide staff with some direction on how to move forward. How deep we go is yet to be determined.”
The city is projected to have a shortfall in funding in the upcoming fiscal year, largely due to the financial impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city is also expected to experience a $1.1 million shortfall in the current fiscal year due to the situation.
Some steps the city has already taken to address the issue include freezing hiring for vacant positions and the reevaluation of materials, services and supplies expenditures that are deemed unessential. Council members also approved forgoing the additional discretionary payment of $500,000 to CalPERS from the pension stabilization trust fund to pay for the current year’s general fund pension costs.
City departments were asked to prepare reduction scenarios – from 2.5 percent to 7.5 percent – and present them to the council, which occurred during last week’s meeting.
“I respect the fact that our department heads are being asked to make some tough decisions on where their cuts can be, and I trust them. As a council, we rely on them to do the best they can with making the cuts where they see fit, so I respect them for doing that, I know it wasn’t easy,” Harris said.
Other options the city is considering to help bridge the gap include forgoing certain community contributions; holding or reducing the general fund contribution to the vehicle replacement fund; drawing from the pension stabilization trust fund; lowering the unallocated general fund dedicated to the Capital Improvement Program; and utilizing the city’s reserves.
Tonight’s budget workshop will start at 6 p.m. To view the virtual meeting, register at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5281634253742696208.
Harris said the council will likely have more budget workshops in the future before the final budget is adopted.