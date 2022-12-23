Elderly Couple1.png

Kenneth and Doris Marler celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 5.

 Courtesy of Doris Marler

Doris and Kenneth Marler have built much of their lives together in their small pocket of Yuba City. Both were born and raised on the outskirts of the city, and developed a connection through mutual love and respect. 

They have watched each other become active members of the community and traveled nearly all parts of the country. However, they both believe that their greatest adventure has been their 65 years of marriage. 

