Doris and Kenneth Marler have built much of their lives together in their small pocket of Yuba City. Both were born and raised on the outskirts of the city, and developed a connection through mutual love and respect.
They have watched each other become active members of the community and traveled nearly all parts of the country. However, they both believe that their greatest adventure has been their 65 years of marriage.
As a childhood friend of Doris’s brother, Kenneth was close to his wife’s family and established a connection with them early on.
“My parents loved that man as much as they loved their own son,” Doris said.
However, neither of them saw the other romantically until Kenneth was deployed in the Navy during the Korean War, she said. While he was overseas, the couple began exchanging letters which eventually led to their first date.
Kenneth was briefly sent home following the 1955 Christmas Eve flood which caused 38 deaths and the evacuation of several thousand people in Yuba City. In the time following the flood, Kenneth and Doris began spending more time together until his redeployment.
The couple were engaged a year later in April 1957 and they would have a small courthouse wedding eight months later on Dec. 5 that same year.
“He took me to see ‘The King and I’ and popped out a ring before we entered the theater,” Doris said.
From there, the couple began building a home, a career and a family with their two sons, Bob and Jim. Doris said that their family unit was the most important focus in all of their endeavors.
“Everywhere we went, we brought our boys. That’s not to say we wouldn’t have an adult night out, but wherever we went, whatever we did, we worked to stay involved in our boys’ lives,” Doris said. “My favorite memory of Ken is seeing him hold our Bobby for the first time when he was born.”
As their sons grew up, the Marler family stayed active in several community organizations including Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and little league baseball. However, Doris said that the couple’s favorite activity was square dancing.
For 11 years, they performed with the Sutter Buttes Square Dance Club, and Doris served as club president for two years.
After his time in the Navy, Kenneth worked in the refrigeration department of Brimmer Hardware for 17 years. In 1972, he opened Sutter Appliance on Plumas Street in Yuba City where he sold and repaired different appliances for 15 years.
He eventually closed the store due to stress which allowed the couple to focus their energy on traveling. In the past 25 years, Doris and Kenneth have gone on three cross country road trips and traveled internationally.
Their first “big trip” was a 10-day visit to the Vatican in Rome, Italy, Kenneth said. Soon after, they began traveling the United States armed with an RV and a tow car.
“To this day, the only states we haven’t been to are Rhode Island and Massachusetts,” he said.
Doris and Kenneth’s marriage has also carried them through hardship and tragedy. When Doris began experiencing a series of health issues, Kenneth stayed by her side in full support. The couple have also supported each other through grief after the death of their youngest son in 2014.
Kenneth James “Jim” Marler worked for both the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department and Yuba City Police Department before transferring to Roseville Police Department in 2004. Doris said that Jim was the first Yuba County officer to be awarded the Medal of Valor in 40 years.
After retiring, Jim passed away from a heart attack at the age of 51.
“Looking back, all my favorite memories of each other involve our whole family together. Family time is a favorite for me,” Kenneth said.
The couple visit their son’s grave every two months and decorate it for Christmas each year, they said.
Despite their hardships, Doris and Kenneth said that they have much to be thankful for, such as seeing their oldest son get married at 60 years old. During the ceremony, Bob surprised his parents by asking them to re-recite their wedding vows for the audience.
“We love each other just as much today as we did the day we got married,” Kenneth said.