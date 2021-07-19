A Yuba City woman suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident last week that saw the vehicle launch over an overpass at East Onstott Road and Pease Road.
At around 7:45 a.m. July 14, the Yuba City Police Department received several calls about a single-vehicle accident. When officers arrived, a Toyota Camry was lying upside down with a 26-year-old woman trapped inside. Yuba City Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and extricated the driver. Bi-County Ambulance transported the woman to Adventist Health/Rideout where she was treated and released, according to the YCPD.
Witnesses told law enforcement the vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run on East Onstott Road near Eager Road and was traveling at a high rate of speed. As the Toyota neared a sharp left bend in the road, the driver could not negotiate the turn and launched into the air over the overpass and landed on the ground and flipped onto East Onstott Road. YCPD suspects the driver was traveling at an excessively high speed when the vehicle left the roadway, according to a press release.
Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor. The hit-and-run and accident are both under investigation by law enforcement.