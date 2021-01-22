The Yuba City Education Foundation is moving forward with its annual fundraiser, but it will look a little different this year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation’s annual Have a Heart for Kids 5K will take place in a virtual format.
“We’ve been helping a lot of students and families due to COVID-19,” said Mary Anderson, board president for the foundation. “...The money is spent only for kids and families to succeed.”
Jennifer Cates, foundation board member and director of student engagement for the Yuba City Unified School District, said the foundation’s primary mission is to remove barriers for students to access their education – which she said can mean doing things like buying a child a pair of shoes, a new pair of glasses, helping with a family’s rent, etc. The foundation also provides scholarships for Yuba City Unified School District graduates.
“The foundation was created to help meet those gaps, those needs, with the mission that we want kids to be able to access education and support families,” Cates said. “...Sometimes it’s something simple because they need a new pair of prescription glasses.”
Cates said families are primarily referred by the district’s counseling group and there is a lot of outreach done when they think a family may be in need.
“For social workers, what we typically do when we’re referred to a family, we do a needs assessment and we ask the parents what their current needs are, whether it’s financial or needing help with school, community resources or information, and so we go through a variety of categories and as they identify things, we try to find resources for them and the education foundation is one of them,” said Mary Pickering, a YCUSD social worker.
For example, Pickering said some families are homeless and they may have few resources, so they try to provide at least the basics so the children can stay comfortable and continue attending school.
“This is an unencumbered process, which is reliant on the person making the referral … I appreciate that and it’s important because oftentimes when we get the referrals, the need is immediate, it’s not something we would want to wait on,” Pickering said. “... Just a small thing like paying a bill or DMV registration, phone bill or last month’s rent can relieve a lot of stress and so I am very grateful to the education foundation.”
Elizabeth Braun, a counselor at Gray Avenue Middle School, said there are many families who have either been displaced through homelessness or other reasons and need some basic needs met.
“If we can’t help fill the need at the (school) site we will reach out to the foundation, and they’ve been wonderful,” Braun said.
She said one of the ways they identify families in need is when they enroll at the school, they ask questions and gather some information that can help start a discussion about the family’s needs.
“Depending on the family’s need, (the foundation) will let us know how much they’re going to allocate and utilize the money to provide clothing or food to the families,” said Lupe Zamora, a counselor at Gray Avenue.
She said the foundation has been “very generous.”
“They help fill that gap when sometimes our resources aren’t enough,” Braun said.
Anderson said the virtual Have a Heart for Kids 5K fundraiser will be on Feb. 27 – they’re going to encourage participants to share photos during the event through the Yuba City Education Foundation Facebook page.
She said there isn’t a set time that people need to participate on the day of the event, they can join in anytime.
They’re also looking for sponsorships, Anderson said.
“We just really appreciate any support that the run can get from the community,” Anderson said. “The money goes to children and their families to overcome obstacles to go to school. We’ve helped a lot of families and we want to be able to continue to do that.”
For more information on sponsoring or registering for the event, visit www.raceplanner.com/register/index/2021-Have-a-Heart-for-Kids-Virtual-5K.