The Yuba City Fire Department responded to a heavy fire in the 100 block of Brayton Loop on Wednesday, according to Battalion Chief Eric Hankins.
At around 12:30 p.m., crews were dispatched to Brayton Loop and found a heavy fire on the first floor of a two-story house. Hankins said no one was inside the residence when crews arrived. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and put it out. As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, crews were still on scene conducting overhaul, operations and putting out hotspots.
The fire caused smoke and heat damage throughout the house, with the most significant damage done on the first floor. Hankins said the house is not currently livable, and it’s unclear if the house will be salvageable.
Hankins said no one was injured and no cause had been determined as of Wednesday afternoon. The Yuba City Fire Department was the only agency that responded to the fire, but the Sutter County Fire Department provided mutual aid assistance for city coverage.