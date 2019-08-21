When Yuba City officials decided to keep Gauche Aquatic Park open year-round late last month, they also directed staff to work out a new contract with the Feather River Aquatic Club, which is a nonprofit that utilizes the facility for its competitive swim program.
Those talks have stalled until FRAC, which had its nonprofit status suspended by the Secretary of State, can regain that status.
“Council was informed (on Tuesday night) that FRAC is not acknowledged as a nonprofit organization on the Secretary of State website, so the problem with that is that the city cannot enter into an agreement legally unless they are officially recognized as a nonprofit,” said Brad McIntire, director of Yuba City Community Services. “Negotiations have been postponed until then.”
The issue comes down to the failure to submit certain filings that are required of nonprofits annually. FRAC President Sharon Guillory said the organization is working to correct the issue.
“We are working really hard. We have contacted the California Franchise Tax Board and Secretary of State and are working toward fixing and correcting any of the issues that we’ve had,” she said. “What I care most about is the kids, and we’ll do our best to find a solution to make sure they can continue to swim.”
City Council members have expressed that they want to keep FRAC operating out of the pool. McIntire said its his job to work with them moving forward to see how they can make that happen.
FRAC has been operating out of the facility without a contract since the end of 2017. They continue to operate their program out of the facility, though one of the issues the city is facing comes down to the nonprofit organization’s insurance and whether or not it puts the city at risk. McIntire said the city attorney is looking into it to determine the best option moving forward.
The city was considering temporarily closing GAP five months out of the year due to budget constraints. The facility’s maintenance costs run the city about $330,000 a year, but the pool only brings in about $200,000 in revenue a year.
After a significant effort was made by members of the public and FRAC to have the council reverse its decision, city officials decided against the temporary closure. McIntire said his team is working to figure out how best to cover the shortfall in funding, though the pool will remain open all year.
“Our staff did a feasibility assessment, and we think there is some opportunity to look at our fee structure. Our second option is to do more programming in the fall and spring for swimming lessons, so there seems to be an opportunity to expand on that after seeing some of the responses we received during a recent survey,” McIntire said.
Gauche Aquatic Park is located at 421 C Street, Yuba City. The park features a 10,000-square-foot building with enclosed reception area, a first aid station, multipurpose rooms, locker areas and a concession area, as well as a 25-year by 25-yard – 10 lap competitive pool, an activity pool, a “sprayground” and a water slide.