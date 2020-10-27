Despite early projections that the city’s finances would take a massive hit due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yuba City ended Fiscal Year 2019/20 with an operating surplus – something that seemed unattainable earlier this year.
Yuba City Finance Director Spencer Morrison gave council members an update on the most recent fiscal year during a meeting last week. The city has been monitoring its ongoing financial situation and giving the council regular updates in an effort to best address the challenges presented by the pandemic.
“When we entered into the pandemic and economic shutdown, the reports provided by the state and consultants showed that sales tax revenue projections were expected to be ugly for Fiscal Year 2019/20 and 20/21. Instead of shying away from the issue, we were proactive in working to address it,” said Councilman Dave Shaw.
For Fiscal Year 2019/20, the city’s revenues ended up at $45.8 million. With expenditures at $43.3 million, the city ended the fiscal year with an operating surplus of about $2.5 million. Surplus funds are used for general fund capital improvement projects, the city’s pension stabilization reserve, and sometimes one-time payments for employees in lieu of raises.
The city was projected to end the fiscal year with a deficit of approximately $1.1 million. Shaw said departments worked hard to find budgetary efficiencies where they could. Officials also had faith that the local economy, which is ag-based, would fare better than early projections, considering farming operations would continue despite the pandemic, whereas places like Anaheim or San Diego rely heavily on tourism dollars.
One of the main reasons the city ended up with a surplus was because sales tax revenues ($14.3 million) came in higher than projected. Some of the industries that saw increases from March projections included Autos and Transportation (10 percent increase), Building and Construction (6 percent), Business and Industry (5 percent) and General Consumer Goods (2 percent). The city also saw an increase in the amount of sales tax revenues it received from online retail sales (5 percent), which was also a 20 percent increase from the previous fiscal year.
Property taxes remained steady with projections for FY 2019/20, ending at $13.966 million. Other large revenue generators that exceeded expectations included business licenses, transient occupancy taxes for hotel and motel stays, and building permits.
“It was a collaborative effort among council, the interim city manager, department heads, and employees,” Shaw said. “We all came together to look at things but at the same time were cognizant of the fact that we didn’t want to impact a single person’s livelihood. Where other communities were having to lay off people, I’m very happy to say this council didn’t have to go there.”
During last Tuesday’s meeting, Vice Mayor Marc Boomgaarden said it’s important for city officials to continue being mindful of spending moving forward, considering the many unknowns that come along with the pandemic, and as the city continues to experience business closures.
Shaw said one of the biggest challenges moving forward will be making sure the local economy stays open and healthy, in light of the various executive orders and changes being handed down by the state that largely dictate how communities can respond to the situation.
Council members will be updated on the city’s financial situation on a quarterly basis moving forward.
“It’s a moving target, so even though this was a good snapshot, we have to take this quarter-by-quarter,” Shaw said. “We’ll do this again in the January timeframe. I remain cautiously optimistic.”