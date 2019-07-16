Yuba City will begin searching for a new fire chief as its former top safety official quietly retired earlier this month.
Former Yuba City Fire Chief Pete Daley officially retired on July 5.
It’s unclear what led to Daley’s decision to retire after serving in the position for nine years and seven months. He could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.
Police Chief Rob Landon is currently serving as the city’s interim public safety chief. The city has hired the executive recruitment firm Bob Murray and Associates to help find Daley’s replacement. City officials did not specify how long the search for a permanent replacement is expected to take.
One of Yuba City’s battalion chiefs, Ali Williams, has been appointed on an interim basis as the department’s fire chief of operations, while fire analyst Bill Fuller was also appointed on an interim basis to serve as assistant fire chief of operations to help during the transition period.
“(Daley) was here for 34 years as an employee and nine years as a fire chief. During that time, we had gone through some tough times in terms of budget cutbacks, staff positions with the previous council, but he was still successful at replacing most of our fleet of engines and remodeling our Station 7, and even helped put in motion the remodel for Station 2 that we are about go out to bid on,” Fuller said on Tuesday.
“A lot of positive changes happened during some tough times.”
Daley had been placed on leave in April. At the time, city officials said he was still employed but did not provide any information about what prompted his absence.