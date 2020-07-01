The Yuba City Fire Department will conduct prescribed burn operations today (Thursday) on the levee between the 5th and 10th street bridges, according to a news release.
The burn will be conducted between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon, as long as the weather conditions permit.
In cooperation with Levee District 1, the prescribed burning being performed by fire personnel will assist with fuel mitigation, decreasing the threat of possible ignitions from the July 4th fireworks celebration show.
Also, the prescribed burning will provide the opportunity to train fire personnel in performing firing operations and control measures.
Because burning operations are often employed in combating wildland fires, the scheduled prescribed burn will assist fire personnel readiness in preparation for the upcoming fire season, according to the release.