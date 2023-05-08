As of Monday, the Yuba City Fire Department will be able to deploy a brand new ladder truck to service calls throughout the area. Ladder Truck 3 was officially christened and called into service at 9 a.m. during a special In-Service Ceremony which took place outside of Fire Station 3 located at 795 Lincoln Rd. in Yuba City.
This well-attended event upheld long standing traditions that date all the way back to the 1700s.
“It’s called a ‘push-in’ ceremony,” explained Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander. “Back then, with every incident you had to disconnect the horses and literally push the equipment back into the apparatus bay. That tradition kind of carried on along with the tradition of a ‘wet down’ ceremony. When the new apparatus came, they'd use water from the old rig to basically anoint the new one, and then everyone would help wipe it down and push it in. So that’s what was performed here today.”
Ladder Truck 3 will be replacing Yuba City's previous ladder truck after 31 years of service. A ladder fire truck is an important piece of machinery that assists firefighters in rapid response, ventilation, extinguishment, and rescue operations.
“A ladder truck is an expensive piece of equipment, but the safety and the utility that it provides, not only Yuba City but to the community at large, makes it a regional asset as well,” added Yuba City Councilmember Marc Boomgaarden.
Following a special prayer blessing led by Yuba City Councilmember Dave Shaw, the station's staff performed the wet down ceremony followed by a dry down and push-in with members of the community.
Alexander said that the incorporation of this new truck will be a game changer for the entire department. This particular model includes larger capacity air bags, additional extrication equipment, and the ability to expand the crew’s access points both vertically and horizontally.
“This is huge in regards to our efficiency and effectiveness on the firegrounds,” said Alexander.
“We think of it as a giant toolbox. It gives us so many more capabilities for extrication, rescues, and things that occur on the fireground that we just didn't have before.”