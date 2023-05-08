As of Monday, the Yuba City Fire Department will be able to deploy a brand new ladder truck to service calls throughout the area. Ladder Truck 3 was officially christened and called into service at 9 a.m. during a special In-Service Ceremony which took place outside of Fire Station 3 located at 795 Lincoln Rd. in Yuba City.

This well-attended event upheld long standing traditions that date all the way back to the 1700s.

