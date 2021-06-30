Yuba City Fire Department crews responded to the area of Eager Road after reports of smoke at around 3 p.m., according to Fire Chief Jesse Alexander.
Alexander said it appears a large stack of plastic peach bins caught fire at a commercial agriculture facility in the 1700 block of Eager Road. By around 4 p.m., the fire was under control. YCFD and Sutter County Fire crews saved four structures near the fire. No one was injured and the incident is under investigation.
“It had a very, very nasty looking smoke column that would have alarmed people in town,” Alexander said.