AAUW1.jpg

Local 7th graders won scholarships to attend AAUW’s Tech Trek camp at UC Davis. 

 Courtesy of Sue Graue

Eva Knee, Rylee Brown, Madeline Fedora, and Simrat Johal were the winners of this year’s AAUW Tech Trek science camp scholarships from the Marysville-Yuba City AAUW branch.  AAUW stands for the American Association of University Women, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women advance their careers and pursue a higher education.

Each year, AAUW branches from across the state offer scholarships to a select number of girls to attend a weeklong “Tech Trek” camp program. Tech Trek camps are open to young women entering the eighth grade who are interested in pursuing a career in STEM – science, technology, engineering, math. 

Tags

Recommended for you