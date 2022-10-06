Eva Knee, Rylee Brown, Madeline Fedora, and Simrat Johal were the winners of this year’s AAUW Tech Trek science camp scholarships from the Marysville-Yuba City AAUW branch. AAUW stands for the American Association of University Women, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women advance their careers and pursue a higher education.
Each year, AAUW branches from across the state offer scholarships to a select number of girls to attend a weeklong “Tech Trek” camp program. Tech Trek camps are open to young women entering the eighth grade who are interested in pursuing a career in STEM – science, technology, engineering, math.
While at the camp, students had the chance to interact with other like-minded peers, attend lectures and demonstrations, and receive hands-on activities in STEM-related fields.
“There were so many parts of it that I loved,” said Fedora. “The veterinary field trips were very cool. We got to see where they did their surgeries on the animals and then we went into their training area where we learned how to put on surgical outfits, draw blood, and cast a dog leg. It was all very informational.”
Knee, Brown, Fedora, and Johal competed against more than two dozen local applicants for the opportunity to attend the 2022 AAUW Tech Trek camp at UC Davis in July. The girls, then in 7th grade, were chosen based on their writing and interviewing skills. They went on to join almost 100 other students at the camp from all over Northern California.
“We are proud of Eva, Rylee, Madeline, and Simrat, and enjoyed hearing them speak about their Tech Trek experiences at our monthly branch meeting in Yuba City,” said Artis Buerki, a representative of the Marysville-Yuba City AAUW branch. “I’m always amazed when I hear them speak, that these girls are only about 13 years old.”
This year’s scholarship recipients were graduates from Yuba City elementary schools, half from Riverbend and half from Butte Vista.