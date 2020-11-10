Yuba City officials are planning to close City Hall for Thanksgiving week.
The facility will be closed from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, and reopen on Nov. 30. Services to be suspended are those that are not critical to public safety. Police and fire services will remain fully staffed during the holiday closure.
The number of routine counter service requests or utility bill payments at City Hall are low around the holidays, and the closure will provide an opportunity for employees to take extra time off while customer service demands are low, according to a press release.