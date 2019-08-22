A teacher at Yuba City High School was placed on leave this week after reportedly threatening students with corporal punishment for failing to return parent-signed forms, according to the Yuba City Unified School District.
After learning about the incident on Tuesday, the district immediately notified the Yuba City Police Department, said YCUSD Superintendent Doreen Osumi. The incident was investigated and is expected to be forwarded to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office for review.
“Initial reports described an incident that at least some students believed was an attempt at humor,” Osumi said in a letter that was to go out to district parents on Thursday evening. “Regardless of the intent of the teacher, any suggestion that a student would be subjected to corporal punishment is completely inappropriate. We do not allow or tolerate joking about such things, and we take seriously any conduct that might bring student safety into question.”
The district has not released the teacher’s name or additional details about the incident. When contacted on Wednesday about the reports, Osumi said the district could not comment.
“Because this is a personnel matter, laws governing employee privacy preclude the District from commenting,” she said. “However, we take every report of misconduct extremely seriously and will take corrective action whenever appropriate.”
The district is not permitted to discuss the outcome of a personnel review, or to identify disciplinary measures taken, if any, she said in the letter to parents.
“Our district understands that we have a duty to keep the students in our care safe at all times,” Osumi said. “We take this responsibility seriously and act on any conduct that could compromise it.”