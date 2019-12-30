Yuba City is adding a new member to its executive team, as officials announced the hiring of a new fire chief on Monday.
Following a recruitment process that saw a total of 25 applicants, Jesse Alexander, 45, was selected to be the next chief of the Yuba City Fire Department.
Alexander most recently served as division chief of administration for the Chico Fire Department, according to the department’s website. He will be replacing former Yuba City Fire Chief Pete Daley, who retired in July after having served over nine years in the position and over 30 years with the department.
“(Alexander) had a very impressive resume, with over 20 years in the fire service,” said Yuba City Manager Michael Rock. “We are very excited to have him.”
The city hired Bob Murray & Associates to conduct the recruitment process. Alexander stood out from the rest for his wide range of experience. Rock said the new hire specializes in emergency management, responding to large-scale events, and has served as commander on a number of high-hazard incidents. Alexander was a first responder during the Camp Fire in Butte County and has served on various strike teams in helping fight wildfires around the state, Rock said.
“I think we’ll be in good hands,” Rock said. “(Alexander) has a good disposition and is a good listener. He’s just a very smart, patient and good guy.”
Alexander will officially begin in the position Jan. 13.