Yuba City Council held the first public hearing on Tuesday about the city moving to district-based elections. The purpose of the hearing was to gather public input and no action was taken or needed to be taken by the council, according to City Manager Dave Vaughn.
At its last meeting, the council unanimously passed a resolution declaring its intent to switch city council elections from at-large to district-based elections. Under a district-based system, the city will be divided into districts and candidates may only run for the seat representing the district in which they are registered to vote. Voters will only be able to vote for a candidate from their district.
There will be future public hearings in October, November and December. The ordinance is scheduled to be adopted on Dec. 7. The plan is to have district-based elections in place for the next city council election on Nov. 8, 2022.
On Tuesday, Robert McEntire, a consultant with National Demographics Corporation (NDC) walked the council and public through the process of selecting a final map for district based elections. McEntire said the state released demographic data late Monday. NDC will be taking the next three to four weeks to get the data to the agencies it is consulting for including Yuba City.
McEntire said members of the public will be able to submit maps that will be analyzed by NDC for their legality and posted online. He said the third public hearing, which will be held in early November, will be the most vigorous in terms of public engagement. The city council will select the final map that will be used for future elections.
“The goal is to start big and work our way down,” McEntire said.
The drawing of district maps must adhere to federal laws and California criteria including equal population in each district, be in compliance with the Federal Voting Rights Act, have no racial gerrymandering, be geographically contiguous, have easily identifiable boundaries, and be relatively compact. In addition, “communities of interest” must be kept together, according to McEntire.
“You have a unique shaped community that can provide some challenges for that,” McEntire said of having geographically contiguous districts.
Another rule for districts is that they not discriminate for or against a political party.
“We don’t look at past voting data within your area,” McEntire said. “We look at who voted but we don’t look at who they voted for. It’s not in our database that we’re analyzing.”
NDC is looking for input from residents about what they consider their neighborhood and what landmarks define their neighborhood boundary. These could be a highway, roads, rivers, parks, schools or other landmarks.
McEntire said NDC wants to hear from people about their community of interest. A community of interest can be based on anything other than political affiliation and race, he said.
On Tuesday there were no questions from the public and no public comments were made about the process.
If the public does not submit any maps, NDC will submit a map for the council to consider, McEntire said.
The next public hearing will take place on Oct. 19.
In other business:
– City council voted to adopt a California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Class 1 Categorical Exemption, approving the plans and specifications for the 2021 School Crossings Improvements Project. The project is now authorized to advertise for bids. The total project cost is estimated to be $122,000.
At Clark Avenue and Morton Street, two solar-powered rectangular rapid flashing beacons will be installed, all intersection curb ramps will be upgraded to be ADA-compliant and striping and signage will be improved adjacent to the intersection.
At Park Avenue and Clinton Street, the southwest and east curb ramps will be upgraded to be ADA-compliant and striping and signage will be improved adjacent to the intersection.
Construction is scheduled to start in early November and is expected to be completed in December, according to a staff report.
– Plans and specifications for the new park development on Harter Parkway were approved by the council. In 2019, the city received an $800,000 grant with a required $800,000 city-match to construct a park on Harter Parkway.
The park is planned to include two pavilion areas with shade structures, picnic tables, benches, game areas, a bicycle park, an open turf field, playgrounds, a fitness area, disc golf goals, a basketball court, a continuous perimeter concrete walking path, restrooms, and a parking lot.
The project is out for bid with construction expected to be completed in spring 2022, according to a staff report.
– City council adopted a resolution that amended the salary schedule range for the fire chief position to increase the top salary step by 3 percent. The cost to amend the schedule will be a net cost of $7,800 for fiscal year 2021/22.
On June 15, the council approved a 3 percent salary increase for the police chief position along with other executive services employees. At the time, the fire chief position did not receive the 3 percent increase. In the past, both positions were aligned due to similar roles and responsibilities, according to the staff report.
The fire chief position’s top salary step increased from $15,146 a month ($87.38/hour) to $15,600 a month ($90.00/hour). The change will become effective on Saturday.
– The council adopted a resolution authorizing Fire Chief Jesse Alexander to accept the 2020 Assistance to Firefighters Grant in the amount of $47,168.55. The city will receive $42,880.50 in federal funding and is required to provide a 10 percent local match of $4,288.05.
Funding will go toward purchasing 23 sets of wildland personal protective equipment and 51 fire shelters.