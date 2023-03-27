Judy Brogden, co-producer of the Yuba City Home, Garden and Sportsman’s Expo, said over 100 miles were covered between the 120 exhibitors who showed up for the annual three-day show that plants its roots at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds each year.

Brogden, who has run the show for the last two years with Sapphire Marketing Group Senior Managing Partner Kary Hauck, said exhibitors this year traveled all the way in from Magalia to Elk Grove for this year’s event. 

