Judy Brogden, co-producer of the Yuba City Home, Garden and Sportsman’s Expo, said over 100 miles were covered between the 120 exhibitors who showed up for the annual three-day show that plants its roots at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds each year.
Brogden, who has run the show for the last two years with Sapphire Marketing Group Senior Managing Partner Kary Hauck, said exhibitors this year traveled all the way in from Magalia to Elk Grove for this year’s event.
The exhibitors usually come in Thursday night and stay through Sunday, making sales and establishing contacts most of the three days. Hauck said most of the exhibitors can typically create leads for their projects for three to six months after the show.
“When you can book out three to six months, it’s definitely worth it,” Hauck said.
The show included four separate exhibit halls at the fairgrounds and featured inventory from about 75 different “avenues of life,” Brogden said.
There were solar panel vendors littered throughout, while Richard’s Tree Service planted a booth and mammoth-sized ladder outside. Near Richard’s Tree Service were several off-road booths selling electric bikes, ATVs and other inventory. There were also plenty of options for people already thinking about summer – and there’s nothing that says summer more than a hot tub and spa.
Spa exhibitors had their product bubbling and ready to go for anyone walking by. Brogden and Hauck also coordinated with multiple food and beverage vendors in order to give this year’s show a different flavor aimed at trying to keep people at the event for a little longer, Hauck said.
For those people thinking ahead, specifically about their child’s future, several area schools set up booths providing information throughout the weekend.
Jim Walters, a retired administrator at several school districts, recently returned as interim principal at AeroSTEM Academy, which is chartered through the Sutter County Office of Education.
AeroSTEM Academy has about 125 fifth- through 12th-grade students who all have an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, Walters said.
“It’s a different opportunity, we really push a hands-on approach,” Walters said.
Walters said his students have an interest in engineering all the way down to gardening.
Paragon Collegiate Academy was also in attendance in the main exhibit hall in its usual place at the show.
Brogden said some of the show’s vendors have been repeat customers for nearly two decades, sitting in the same spot for three days, so customers know exactly where to go once inside.