A fire in the 700 block of Rockholt Way, Yuba City, on Thursday displaced the home’s resident, according to Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander.
Crews responded to the residential fire around 2 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, firefighters found the entire front of the single-story home well-involved. Alexander said crews quickly conducted an aggressive attack on the fire.
The resident of the home was outside when crews arrived and received assistance from the Red Cross. The home sustained moderate to major damage and is not salvageable. The Yuba City Fire Department provided the resident with a $250 gift card to assist with purchasing clothes, food or any other needed items, according to Alexander.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Two-story residence suffers minor to moderate fire damage
A two-story home in the area of Plumas Street and Bird Street, Yuba City, suffered minor to moderate damage in a fire on Sunday.
YCFD Battalion Chief Eric Hankins said crews responded to the fire at around 6:45 p.m. The fire affected the walls and attic space of the home. Crews had the fire under control in approximately 45 minutes. Hankins said the home was more than 100 years old. He said it is “definitely salvageable” but at the moment the five people who live at the residence will be displaced while the house is repaired. The occupants have family in the area they will be staying with while their residence is uninhabitable.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.