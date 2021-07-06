An early morning house fire that broke out in Yuba City on Tuesday is under investigation by the Yuba City Fire Department.
The fire occurred in the 200 block of Main Street. The department was called to the scene around 5:30 a.m.
By the time crews arrived, the house was well-involved. A well coordinated attack allowed units to get the fire contained and alleviate heavy damage by 6:50 a.m. Fire personnel remained on scene for several hours for overhaul, which includes looking for hidden fires or smoldering areas that have the potential to rekindle.
A family living at the residence was asleep when the fire began but made it out without injury, according to the fire department.
The extent of damages were unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Yuba City Fire Department.